Justin Lewis gets out of an early jam and gives Kentucky baseball just what it needs

For Kentucky baseball, it wasn't looking good early Saturday. Defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Florida had won the first two games of a three-game set at Cliff Hagan Stadium — by a combined count of 20-6 — and now the Gators had the bases loaded in the top of the first inning with nobody out.
That's when UK pitching coach Jim Belanger made the trip to the mound to talk with starting pitcher Justin Lewis. A few moments later, Belanger returned with a message for head coach Nick Mingione.
"He comes off the mound and he says, 'Coach, we just had a normal conversation,'" Mingione related afterward. "There was no part of (Justin) that was not in control. He was in total control."
The next two Gators struck out. Then Lewis got the third out on a pop-up to second base and by the time he was done the junior right-hander had pitched eight innings of one-hit baseball as sixth-ranked Kentucky knocked off the Gators 3-2 before the second-largest regular-season crowd (4,461) in UK baseball history.
"I'm not a big emotional guy, but I was hyped when I got out of there," said Lewis, who ran his record to 7-2 on the season. "I know that hurts from an offensive standpoint, bases loaded with nobody out. I just tried to use that momentum going forward in the later innings. I think it helped a lot."
Now 8-10 in the SEC and 26-14 overall, the Cats were looking for some momentum after losing 11-2 on Thursday and 9-4 on Friday to the powerhouse Gators. But Mingione saw an encouraging sign Friday night when his team put together quality at-bats and scored four runs in the final two innings.
That carried over to Saturday when the offense scored single runs in each of the first three innings. A Luke Heyer ground out in the first made it 1-0. A Troy Squires single in the second made it 2-0. A Ben Aklinski sacrifice bunt scored Heyer from third base in the third inning to make it 3-0.
Meanwhile, Lewis had found his groove. After giving up a double to Florida shortstop Deacon Liput, the game's first batter, he did not allow a single hit while tying his season-high with 11 strikeouts.
Last Saturday, in the final game of a three-game set at Georgia, Lewis did not allow a run over six innings in a 1-0 UK win that gave the Cats the series.
"Last year, that guy might have been our biggest recruit," said Mingione of Lewis, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round but chose to return to school. "That's why we throw him on this day, because so much is at stake on a Sunday or a third game of a series, in this case Saturday."
Plenty was at stake on this Saturday. Losing a series to the top-ranked team in the country is one thing, but a team with hopes of its own doesn't want to get swept by the top-ranked team in the country, now 34-8 overall and 14-4 in the SEC.
"You don't ever want to get swept, and you don't want to get swept at home," Lewis said. "Coaches made a big deal about how we needed to compete, offensively and defensively. And I felt we did a good job with that. Every game matters so taking one is big."
The Cats hope they are about to get one back, specifically one important pitcher back. Left-hander Zack Thompson, considered one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation, hasn't pitched in a game since March 10 because of an elbow injury.
"He'll continue to do his throwing program," said Mingione, who added that Thompson threw off the mound Friday. "If that goes well again, then yes he'll be back. That'd be a big piece. He's not ready to jump in there and throw five (innings), but just to get him back on the mound would be huge and that would be a huge lift for our team."
Saturday, Justin Lewis provided the lift Kentucky needed.
Comments