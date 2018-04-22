Four Kentucky basketball players have decisions to make. Here are some predictions.

Decisions, decisions. decisions.
Sunday marked the deadline for early entry NBA Draft declarations. According to ESPN draft guru Jonathan Givony, there were already 190 on the list, with 61 indicating they would hire agents. By the end of the night, both numbers were expected to grow.
Kentucky has six on the list. Three are all-in: Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo turned in their room keys. PJ Washington, Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt opened themselves to evaluations without closing the door on a return for 2018-19. Those three, plus guard Quade Green, reportedly mulling a transfer, must make career decisions in the not too distant future.
Here's a breakdown what will go into those decisions with predictions:
PJ Washington: The 6-foot-7 forward is not in Givony's latest mock draft, but he does rank 50th on Givony's list of top-100 prospects. Nick Richards' slow development forced Washington to assume a post-play role last season. Should he return to UK, PJ can expand his game.
EJ Montgomery, a 6-11 signee, should play underneath. Richards should improve. That would allow Washington to showcase a mid-range shot and work on his foul shooting after making just 60.6 percent of his free throws last season. Despite all that, a hunch says Washington is looking for a positive report that allows him to jump into the pool.
Prediction: Washington goes.
Wenyen Gabriel: Rumors swirled that the rising junior would not only enter the draft but cut the cord with the Cats. He confirmed the former, but not the latter. Some believe he believes he has gone as far as he can go at UK, and he will roll the dice much like Isaiah Briscoe did last spring. Will history repeat?
While Gabriel has not established himself as a regular starter, he has skills. He shot 39.6 percent from three-point range last season. He can rebound. He is high energy. Is his body made for the NBA, however, and is he skilled enough?
Last season, John Calipari wanted Gabriel to play more like Derek Willis, a request that seemed to make the sophomore uncomfortable. Willis was a four-year player, after all. Heralded incoming freshmen such as Gabriel do not see themselves as four-year players. So it will not surprise me if he goes — overseas, perhaps — but the guess here is Gabriel can be persuaded to return.
Prediction: Gabriel stays.
Jarred Vanderbilt: Is he injured? Is he healthy? Is he having surgery? Is he not having surgery? The status of the 6-9 Houston native is the biggest personnel mystery of the Calipari era.
Foot, leg and ankle issues limited Vanderbilt to just 14 games his freshman season. He did not surface until Jan. 16 and not at all in the postseason. When he was on the floor, Vanderbilt proved a ferocious rebounder and willing passer. Still, he has much more to prove. Can he score outside of three feet? Is he healthy? Can he stay healthy?
Given that, it's hard to believe an NBA team would use a draft pick on someone so unproven. Though he did play in games, Vanderbilt is in the same spot as Diallo was a year ago after Hamidou redshirted as a freshman. A full college season is needed. Diallo took it. The guess here is Vanderbilt will, too.
Prediction: Vanderbilt stays.
Quade Green: The 6-foot guard was forced to adjust to an off-the-ball role once Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assumed the point. Now, the Philadelphia native will have to make another adjustment next season, what with Calipari continuing to recruit five-star point guards.
Immanuel Quickley is on board for next year. Ashton Hagans, a class of 2019 commitment, could be too, if he reclassifies to 2018, as expected. And Calipari is hot after Tyrese Maxey, another star point guard who could reclassify to 2018.
Calipari reportedly met with Green to express his hope the Philadelphia native sticks around. The writing seems to be on the wall, however.
Prediction: Green goes.
Comments