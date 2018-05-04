More-is-better approach could claim the roses in this year's Kentucky Derby

The theme for Kentucky Derby 144: The gang's all here.

And by gang we mean owners ganging up in joint partnerships to chase down that coveted blanket of roses on the first Saturday in May. If two heads are better than one, then surely a dynamic duo or terrific trio of horses improves your chances of reaching the winner's circle.

It's complicated, but stick with me here:

The ownership group of WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing owns Santa Anita Derby winner Justify, the 3-1 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, and Florida Derby winner Audible, the 8-1 co-fourth choice trained by Todd Pletcher.

WinStar is also partners with Mike Repole on Louisiana Derby winner Noble Indy, a 30-1 choice trained by Pletcher. And Repole is partners with Vinnie Viola of St. Elias Stable on Wood Memorial winner Vino Rosso, a 12-1 shot trained by Pletcher.

Wait, we're not done. UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn, second choice at 5-1, is owned by Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier and Michael Tabor. That trio is also partners with Zayat Racing on Solomini, a 30-1 shot trained by Baffert.

"I think we've seen a trend," said Pletcher, who won last year's race with Always Dreaming and has four entrants in this year's race. "If you look at the auctions, you see some people teaming up to buy horses together."

"The horses are becoming expensive," Baffert said. "Instead of bidding against each other, they're teaming up. You're seeing a lot of that."

"A lot of times you go to a sale," said Repole, in his fourth Derby in the last eight years, "and you want the same three horses that are going to Todd anyway."

Trainers Pletcher, Baffert and Dale Romans (Free Drop Billy and Promises Fulfilled) all have multiple entrants this year. This is the fifth time Pletcher has had four-or-more entries. Does that affect his strategy or how he deals with owners?

"In this case, I think everyone understands if you have four horses that qualify for the Derby, everyone is going to take their chance," Pletcher said. "Each one is going to compete on their own and try to win the race on their own."

What about watching the race?

"It's actually a little more complicated watching it," said Pletcher.

"I just watch the best horse," joked Baffert.

So what should we watch for this year? Churchill's points system, with its emphasis on 3-year-old preps, has eliminated the rabbits who won as 2-year-olds and clocked ridiculous pace fractions at 3. Still, those in the know expect an honest pace.

"I think it's going to be a very good pace up front," said Jerry Hollendorfer, who trains 50-1 shot Instilled Regard. "There usually is in the Derby. In this case, there are five or six horses that could be very forwardly placed or on the lead."

"A lot of times you get a young jockey who gets anxious and really goes for it," Baffert said. "I don't worry about that."

After all, there are plenty of other things for trainers to worry about. Unraced at age 2, does the favorite Justify have the seasoning? Is 6-1 third choice Magnum Moon, also unraced at 2 and trained by Pletcher, mature enough to pull off the win?

And what to make of the mystery train that is Mendelssohn, who won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf in the United States, the Patton Stakes in Ireland and the UAE Derby by 18-plus lengths in Dubai?

"We've been very happy with him," said trainer Aidan O'Brien on Friday. "He's fresh instead of a tired animal."

For O'Brien, a legend in Europe, one horse could be enough to win his first Kentucky Derby. Others, however, are hedging their bets, such as Repole, the exuberant New Yorker who joked he fixed it so his two horses, Vino Rosso (post 18) and Noble Indy (post 19), could leave the starting gate side-by-side.

"Now we're trying to get them to the finish line at exactly the same time," Repole added. "I'd like to win two Derbys in one day. That'd be perfect."

Post Horse Jockey ML 1 Firenze Fire Paco Lopez 50-1 2 Free Drop Billy Robby Albarado 30-1 3 Promises Fulfilled Corey Lanerie 30-1 4 Flameaway Jose Lezcano 30-1 5 Audible Javier Castellano 8-1 6 Good Magic Jose Ortiz 12-1 7 Justify Mike Smith 3-1 8 Lone Sailor James Graham 50-1 9 Hofburg Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 10 My Boy Jack Kent Desormeaux 30-1 11 Bolt d'Oro Victor Espinoza 8-1 12 Enticed Junior Alvarado 30-1 13 Bravazo Luis Contreras 50-1 14 Mendelssohn Ryan Moore 5-1 15 Instilled Regard Drayden Van Duke 50-1 16 Magnum Moon Luis Saez 6-1 17 Solomini Flavien Prat 30-1 18 Vino Rosso John Velazquez 12-1 19 Noble Indy Florent Geroux 30-1 20 Combatant Ricardo Santana 50-1 AE Blended Citizen Kyle Frey 50-1





