Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson dove into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in UK’s 29-26 win over Tennessee last week.
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson dove into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in UK’s 29-26 win over Tennessee last week. Ken Weaver
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson dove into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in UK’s 29-26 win over Tennessee last week. Ken Weaver

Mark Story

Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s football game vs. Mississippi

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 31, 2017 3:46 PM

Mississippi at Kentucky

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field (formerly Commonwealth Stadium)

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Dawn Davenport)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 157

Records: Kentucky 6-2 (3-2 SEC), Mississippi 3-5 (1-4 SEC)

Series: Mississippi leads 27-14-1 but Kentucky has won two of the last three

Last meeting: Kentucky won 30-13 on Nov. 5, 2011, in Lexington

Line: Kentucky is favored by 3.5 points.

The story line

With bowl eligibility secured for Kentucky, Mark Stoops, Stephen Johnson and the Wildcats will try to earn the two more wins that would give the Wildcats their first eight-win regular season since 1984. After the fall of Hugh Freeze amidst scandal last summer, Mississippi has an interim head coach in Matt Luke. The Rebels come to Lexington off a brutal loss, seeing a 31-7 lead over Arkansas turn into a 38-37 loss last week in Oxford.

The big threat

Mississippi wide receivers. Ole Miss leads the SEC in passing (338.1 yards a game) and has the best group of wideouts in the SEC. Sophomore A.J. Brown leads the league in receiving yards (765), is tied for first in receptions (41) and is tied for third in receiving TDs (six). Sophomore Van Jefferson (34 catches, 345 yards), junior big-play machine Damarkus Lodge (28 catches, 511 yards, six TDs) and redshirt freshman D.K. Metcalf (30 receptions, 479 yards, four TDs) are all potent WR threats as well.

A.J. Brown
Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the SEC in receiving yards (765), is tied for first in receptions (41) and is second in receiving touchdowns (six).
Rogelio V. Solis Associated Press

On the spot

Kentucky secondary. For a pass defense that has struggled all season, Ole Miss is a massive challenge. UK will seek to contain the most prolific passing attack in the SEC with the league’s last-place pass defense (266.6 yards a game allowed). The Wildcats coaching staff moved to shake up its veteran secondary this week, elevating junior-college transfer Lonnie Johnson to first team at cornerback ahead of junior Chris Westry, who has started all 33 prior games of his Wildcats career.

170930_UK vs EMich_MM_417125
After Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson made three tackles with a quarterback sack and a pass breakup in UK’s 29-26 win over Tennessee, the junior-college transfer has moved ahead of veteran Chris Westry on the Wildcats’ depth chart.
Mark Mahan

The mood

Is conflicted. With Kentucky coming off a rare and emotional victory over Tennessee, some of the UK fan base wants to embrace a team that keeps finding ways to win games. Other Cats backers can’t get past the ugly manner Kentucky is winning in a season in which the Wildcats have been outgained by every team they have played except for Eastern Kentucky of the FCS. Which viewpoint ultimately becomes the narrative for Kentucky’s 2017 football season will be determined in the season’s final four games, starting with Ole Miss.

Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana

    Artist Sérgio Odeith discusses creating a mural of former UK mens basketball coach Joe B. Hall, which was unveiled in his hometown of Cynthiana on Tuesday.

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana 1:10

UK legend Joe B. Hall honored with mural in Cynthiana
Reading Lou Gehrig's letters to Earle Combs 1:30

Reading Lou Gehrig's letters to Earle Combs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 1:21

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season

View More Video

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.