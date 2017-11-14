Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) has run for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in each of Kentucky’s past three games. This week, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound sophomore goes against a Georgia defense that is fifth in the nation in run defense.
Mark Story

Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s football game at Georgia

By Mark Story

November 14, 2017 10:36 AM

Kentucky at Georgia

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV: CBS (play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Gary Danielson; sideline, Allie LaForce)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138

Records: Kentucky 7-3 (4-3 SEC), No. 7 Georgia 9-1 (6-1 SEC)

Series: Georgia leads 56-12-2

Last meeting: Georgia won 27-24 on Nov. 5, 2016, in Lexington

Favorite: Georgia is favored by 21.5 points

The story line

Off an impressive, 44-21 road throttling of Vanderbilt, Mark Stoops and Kentucky travel to Georgia seeking an upset victory that would give UK its first eight-win regular season since 1984. Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs figure to be in a foul mood after their unbeaten record and No. 1 rating in the College Football Playoff Rankings were spoiled in a lopsided 40-17 loss at Auburn last week.

The big threat

Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Georgia’s senior running back duo form one of the most lethal one-two combinations in the country. Chubb, a 5-foot-10, 225-pound product of Cedartown, Ga., has run for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns and is averaging 5.9 yards a carry. Michel, a 5-11, 215-pound product of Plantation, Fla., has 731 rushing yards and nine TDs while averaging a robust 7.4 yards a carry. Both Chubb and Michel will likely be running angry Saturday after being emphatically shut down by Auburn, Chubb finishing with 27 yards on 11 carries and Michel 21 yards on nine.

SPORTS FBC-WHATTOWATCH 2 AT
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) joins with fellow senior Sony Michel to give the Bulldogs one of the most lethal one-two punches in the country.
Bob Andres TNS

On the spot

Benny Snell. The Kentucky sophomore running back is on a massive roll over the past three games, running for 180 yards and three touchdowns vs. Tennessee, 176 yards and three TDs against Mississippi and 116 yards and three scores at Vanderbilt. At Georgia, the 5-11, 225-pound Snell goes up against the fifth-ranked run defense in the country. The Bulldogs are allowing only 103.8 yards a game. If Snell could have a stellar game against a nationally ranked run defense in a game telecast on CBS, the Westerville, Ohio, product could set himself up for some major 2018 awards consideration.

The mood

Has not been nearly as upbeat as a 7-3 Kentucky record would seem to merit. With the Wildcats suffering close home defeats to Florida and Mississippi in a year when the SEC East is unusually weak, some UK fans have seen this season as more a lost opportunity than a quality year. The sure way to turn that feeling around would be a huge upset of a Georgia team that has already clinched the SEC East championship — not that anyone is suggesting that will be easy to do.

Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory

