The ‘gift’ that saved the life of an ex-Kentucky Wildcats basketball player

More Videos 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions Pause 3:40 Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift 1:16 John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House 1:53 'Serve each other.' Lexington officer returns refurbished homes to veteran, grandmother 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:19 The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift Polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition, has run in Jody Thompson’s family for generations. The former UK basketball player was given a kidney by a high school basketball acquaintance. Polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition, has run in Jody Thompson’s family for generations. The former UK basketball player was given a kidney by a high school basketball acquaintance. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition, has run in Jody Thompson’s family for generations. The former UK basketball player was given a kidney by a high school basketball acquaintance. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com