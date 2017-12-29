Kentucky running back Sihiem King (22) leapt over Northwestern linebacker Warren Long (13) during the first half of the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday.
Kentucky running back Sihiem King (22) leapt over Northwestern linebacker Warren Long (13) during the first half of the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday. Michael Reaves
Kentucky running back Sihiem King (22) leapt over Northwestern linebacker Warren Long (13) during the first half of the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Friday. Michael Reaves

Mark Story

Blue Review: Instant analysis from Kentucky’s loss to Northwestern

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

December 29, 2017 08:27 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

Instant analysis from Kentucky’s 24-23 loss to Northwestern in the Music City Bowl on Friday:

How the game was won

Northwestern turned two Stephen Johnson interceptions into two touchdowns and Kentucky’s late rally fell an incomplete two-point conversion pass away from success.

Game balls

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1. Justin Jackson. Northwestern star senior running back looked exactly like what he is — one of the best running backs in Big Ten history.

2. Joe Gaziano. Northwestern defensive end made life miserable for UK quarterback Stephen Johnson with a sack, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

3. Northwestern run defense. Controlled Kentucky at line of scrimmage (though purple Wildcats didn’t get full test with early exit of Benny Snell).

4. Mark Stoops’ two-point try. It didn’t turn out, but I liked UK going for two points and the win at the end of the game.

Running gassers

1. Referee Chris Coyte. Unless Benny Snell said something especially objectionable, the ejection of Kentucky’s star running back was unjust.

2. Kentucky run defense. Gashed (334 yards allowed) yet again.

3. UK turnovers. Kentucky is not good enough to overcome 14 points off turnovers against a team as sound as Northwestern.

Key number(s)

0 and 2. Mark Stoops joins Hal Mumme as the only coaches in Kentucky history to have an 0-2 record in bowl games. Fran Curci is 1-0, Bear Bryant 3-1, Rich Brooks 3-1, Jerry Claiborne 1-1, Bill Curry 0-1, Joker Phillips 0-1, Mumme 0-2, Stoops 0-2.

Fashion police

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

For its fifth appearance in the Music City Bowl, Kentucky wore blue helmets, white jerseys with blue letters and numbers and blue pants. UK went 4-2 this season in blue helmets.

Next up

Kentucky (7-6, 4-4 SEC) will open the 2018 football season Sept. 1 against Central Michigan (8-5, 6-2 MAC) of the Mid-American Conference at Kroger Field.

Know your foe

1. Central Michigan ended its 2017 season with a 37-14 loss to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Dec. 22. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Coach John Bonamego’s Chippewas.

2. CMU has beaten a power five conference foe in each of the past two seasons. Central Michigan beat Kansas 45-27 in Lawrence this year after beating Oklahoma State 30-27 in Stillwater in 2016.

3. Kentucky leads the all-time series with Central Michigan 6-0. The teams have not met since UK beat CMU 27-14 in Lexington in 2011, Joker Phillips’ second season as Wildcats head coach.

Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match 0:48

Kentucky football team enters Nissan Stadium prior to Music City Bowl match

Pause
'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

New haircut and mindset comes through for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1:10

New haircut and mindset comes through for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

Can PJ Washington be like Draymond Green? 1:22

Can PJ Washington be like Draymond Green?

Louisville's David Padgett showers praise on Kentucky 1:12

Louisville's David Padgett showers praise on Kentucky

Quade Green: We had to redeem ourselves 1:23

Quade Green: We had to redeem ourselves

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

One burned in Georgetown fire 1:48

One burned in Georgetown fire

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 0:48

Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017

  • 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

    Former Kentucky guard Cameron Mills, WKYT-TV producer Dick Gabriel and Kentucky-based filmmaker Jason Epperson teamed up to produce a documentary on "The Comeback Cats," one of UK's most improbable national championship teams.

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

View More Video

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.