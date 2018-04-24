UK sports mailbag: Cats fans debate the one-and-done; a U of L fan calls foul on UK

Mark's note: On April 9, after Kentucky junior-to-be big man Sacha Killeya-Jones announced his plans to transfer, I wrote a column pointing out that players leaving the UK men's basketball program early who were NOT going to be chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft were hurting the Wildcats' ability to contend for NCAA titles by denying Cats' rosters a "veteran core."
The response to the column turned into a broader debate over UK's reliance on one-and-done talent in the John Calipari era.
Email one: Makes a Story, Mark, and I know there are others that feel as you do but I hope this kind of talk doesn't change what we have. There are a lot of good "veteran" teams that don't win championships every year.
Signed, One And Fun
Email two: Another aspect, for me, regarding one and dones: I just can no longer feel a close affinity to the players. They are here to get their NBAs and move on to the next level. Whether their jerseys have Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, etc. seems to make no difference.
When I entered UK as a freshman in 1969, I lived in Holmes Hall, also the dorm that housed the basketball players. We got to know them, cheer for them and develop a lifelong love for them.
No more. I want UK to win, but I no longer watch and truly abhor the excessive pondering at the end of season “will he go or come back."
For God’s sake and my sanity, just go.
Signed, One And Not Fun
Mark's reply: I've always told my friends in the national media that Kentucky fans are more conflicted over the one-and-done era of UK basketball than it may appear from the outside (though they have relished the winning it has brought).. I thought these two emails in response to the same column were a pretty good summation of the differing views I hear from Kentucky backers.
UK football recruiting
Mark's note: On April 21, I wrote a column noting that UK seems to have hit a dry patch in its in-state football recruiting. Mark Stoops and the Cats did not sign one home-grown player in their 2018 recruiting class. From a very-well regarded 2019 class of in-state prospects, five of the top six players as ranked by Rivals.com have already committed to out-of-state schools.
Tweet three: Can Freddie Maggard be used as an in-state recruiter now that he's on staff?
Signed, Ready for Freddie
Mark's reply: Maggard, the former UK quarterback who had in recent years carved out a large local media profile as a Kentucky football analyst, has been hired as UK's director of player development. But only a school's head football coach and his 10 assistants can recruit off campus.
Knowing Freddie, he will be a passionate in-house advocate within the UK football program boosting the idea of recruiting in-state players, however.
UK Hoops recruiting
Email four: Any upcoming recruiting (updates) for the UK women's (basketball program) on in-state recruiting?
Signed, Out-of-state UK Hoops fan
Mark's reply: In the class of 2018, there were four in-state prospects ranked in the top 75 players in the country by ESPN HoopGurlz: Ashland's Mykasa Robinson (29th), Mercer County's Seygan Robins (38th), Sacred Heart's Grace Berger (46th) and Harlan County's Blair Green (71st).
Robinson and Robins have signed with Louisville, Berger with Indiana and Green with Kentucky.
For the class of 2019, the top two juniors in voting for this year's Herald-Leader All-State Team were Boyd County point guard Savannah Wheeler and Lincoln County wing Emma King.
Wheeler averaged 21.7 ppg in the girls' state tournament while leading Boyd County to the Sweet Sixteen semifinals. King ended her junior season impressively, scoring 32 points as Lincoln County almost upset eventual state champion Mercer County in the 12th Region semifinals.
Marshall University has a verbal commitment from Wheeler; King is committed to Matthew Mitchell and UK.
The sophomore class (2020) in Kentucky is considered strong. UK has already offered scholarships to at least three players from that class: Ryle guard Maddie Scherr, Christian Academy of Louisville guard Shelby Calhoun and Sacred Heart guard Erin Toller (who is rehabbing after tearing an ACL).
Women's hoops is another sport where UK has not exactly had "control" of its home state in recruiting in recent years. Will be interesting to see if the Cats can reclaim some turf with the 2020 class.
Cats-Cards rivalry
Mark's note: On April 19, I wrote a column that was essentially an audit of whether Kentucky or Louisville had fared better in the head-to-head rivalry between the schools across all sports in 2017-18. In that column, I noted that UK has finished ahead of U of L in the Directors' Cup — a measure of the overall success of athletics departments — six years in a row.
Email five: Your column on the Cards-Cats rivalry was quite interesting and a good summation of events, but I do have a question. I certainly know “rules is rules” but can you really say the Cats have done better in the Directors' Cup over the years knowing that 20-30 percent of their points came from the rifle team?
A hollow victory, if you ask me.
Signed, Dubious Cardinals fan
Mark's reply: Given that rifle is an Olympics sport, I see no issue with it as an NCAA sport.
With UK having won the 2018 NCAA championship in rifle, that program will be making the maximum contribution this year to Kentucky's Directors' Cup finish.
