Is Brad Stevens doing Kentucky basketball a favor?

There are many University of Kentucky men's basketball fans who have Brad Stevens number one on their wish list for the next time the UK head coaching job opens.
For a variety of reasons, I don't think the current Boston Celtics and former Butler University head man will ever be interested in coaching at Kentucky.
Yet Stevens might have already done UK basketball fans, at least those who are not yearning for a coaching change anytime soon, a major favor.
This could change tomorrow (or later today), but so far the twirling of the 2018 NBA coaching carousel has contained no mention of Kentucky head coach John Calipari with any of the seven pro coaching jobs that have opened.
That's a change from the past six years, when Calipari's name has been linked in the media with an NBA job every offseason.
In 2012, it was the New York Knicks; the Knicks again (2013); the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers (2014); the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans (2015); the Brooklyn Nets (2016); and the Knicks a third time (2017).
Yet on a recent podcast with former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, ESPN pro basketball guru Adrian Wojnarowski said that NBA teams now are all searching "for the next Brad Stevens."
"I think we've seen the model change for what the college coach that appeals to NBA teams looks like," Wojnarowski said. "There was a time when it was John Calipari and Rick Pitino, where they wanted the big personality, to give (the coach) all the power (to run the basketball operation). And (the coach) would be the star."
Back in the 1990s, when Calipari left his job at Massachusetts to coach the Nets and Pitino gave up the Kentucky position to go to the Celtics, each was granted control of player personnel moves as well.
It did not turn out well.
Pitino, of course, resigned during his fourth season (2000-01) with Boston after having never led the Celtics to a winning record. Calipari did produce a winning mark and a playoff trip in his second season (1997-98) with the Nets, but was fired after the team got off to a 3-17 start the following year.
What has since been learned, Wojnarowski said, "is that (a former college head coach) having that power and personnel control doesn't work."
Stevens, conversely, "just" coaches while a Danny Ainge-led front office decides who will be on the Celtics' roster.
Since his days at Butler, Stevens has been famous for his non-demonstrative sidelines style. That has played well in the NBA, where the players are the stars and are more indispensable than the coaches.
Billy Donovan, who left Florida for Oklahoma City of the NBA after the 2014-15 season, is another coach whose demeanor is light on theatrics.
The college coach who seemed most in demand this offseason by the pros, Jay Wright of NCAA champion Villanova, is a third whose style is relatively restrained.
On "The Woj Pod," Griffin — who was the Cavs GM in 2014 when the franchise reportedly pursued Calipari for its head coaching position — says there has been another major component to Stevens' success in pro basketball.
When he was still at Butler, Stevens had started to use advanced metrics. So he's been receptive to employing a data-driven approach in the NBA.
"If you can embrace that sort of input into decision-making, I think that puts you significantly further ahead of the curve than somebody who wants to be the decision-making process in and of themselves," Griffin said.
In the five years since Stevens left Butler, Boston's win total has increased each season: From 25 victories (2013-14) to 40 to 48 to 53 to 55 this season.
I still think that, if given the chance, Calipari could succeed as NBA coach now if he 1.) left the personnel decisions to an experienced, NBA front office; 2.) would be willing to tone down his sideline demeanor.
The overwhelming number of ex-Kentucky players currently in the NBA, which includes star-caliber performers such as Anthony Davis, John Wall, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and DeMarcus Cousins, could yet make Calipari appealing to a pro team for his potential prowess as a recruiter of free agents.
Nevertheless, the success of Brad Stevens in Boston seems to have altered the model for what NBA teams look for in college coaches in a manner that could make it more likely Calipari does not go back to pro hoops.
In that way, Stevens is making an impact on Kentucky Wildcats basketball even if he never coaches here.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
