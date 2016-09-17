Liveblog: Kentucky-New Mexico State football

Off to an 0-2 start, Kentucky tries to right the ship Saturday as the Cats take on New Mexico State (1-1) at Commonwealth Stadium. The SEC Network alternate channel has the telecast, starting at 4 p.m.
New Mexico State at Kentucky
When: Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Kickoff: 4 p.m.
TV: SEC Network with alternate channel with Taylor Zarzour, Jordan Rodgers and Kevin Weidl
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Freddie Maggard and Dick Gabriel
