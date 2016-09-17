Kentucky football: Three more quick things from win over New Mexico State

Kentucky running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) waved to the crowd after the Cats defeated the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) celebrated scoring a late touchdown against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson after throwing a pass to C.J. Conrad against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad (87) caught a pass from quarterback Stephen Johnson in the third quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. UK won 62-42.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky running back Boom Williams (18) scored on a run after a handoff from Stephen Johnson in the first quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Tight end C.J. Conrad (87) took off on a touchdown run following a catch from quarterback Stephen Johnson in the first quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Quarterback Drew Barker (7) was intercepted on this pass during the first quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops watched his team play against New Mexico State during the first quarter at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Defensive back Blake McClain (24) intercepted a pass intended for New Mexico State wide receiver Johnathan Boone (13) during the first quarter at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Quarterback Stephen Johnson talked to coaches on the sidelines during the third quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Running back Benny Snell (26) ran back to the bench after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Quarterback Stephen Johnson threw a pass during the first quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Tight end C.J. Conrad (87) fumbled the ball during the first quarter after a hit from New Mexico State linebacker Rodney Butler (53) at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Running back Benny Snell (26) was congratulated by teammates after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. UK won 62-42.
Charles Bertram
Quarterback Stephen Johnson threw a pass during the third quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Quarterback Stephen Johnson threw a pass during the third quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Tight end C.J. Conrad (87) scored his third touchdown of the game against New Mexico State during the third quarter at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Running back Benny Snell (26) escaped the grasp of New Mexico State defensive back Jared Phipps (29) on a run up the middle during the fourth quarter against New Mexico at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson pushed running back Benny Snell (26) into the end zone during the fourth quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Wide receiver Charles Walker (88) scored on a long punt return during the fourth quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Running back Benny Snell (26) was congratulated by wide receiver Kayaune Ross (19) after scoring at touchdown during the second quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Running back Benny Snell (26) ran the ball during the second quarter as Kentucky played New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Tight end C.J. Conrad (87) caught his second touchdown of the game during the second quarter as Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Tight end C.J. Conrad (87) scored a touchdown during the second quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops yelled at his defense during the second quarter against New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yelled at his defense during the second quarter as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
The UK team, led by military service members, took the field as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) celebrated his touchdown run as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This second-quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) was congratulated by Kentucky Wildcats guard Logan Stenberg (71) after scoring to tie the game at 28-28 as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This second quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) ran with a host of New Mexico State players on his back as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This second quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats running back Boom Williams (18) cut back upfield as he ran towards New Mexico State Aggies defensive back DeMarcus Owens (4) as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This first quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) was taken off the field after being injured in the first series as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This first quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) took off on a touchdown run following a catch from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the New Mexico State Aggies at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. This first quarter football action.
Charles Bertram
UK celebrated Military day. UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) threw an interception and was injured on the play as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Charles Walker (88) returned a punt for a touchdown as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) talked with Offensive Coordinator Eddie Gran after throwing an interception as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK's Stephen Johnson (15) handed the ball to Stanley Boom Williams (18) as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK Band made a plane to honor the Air Force during half time as they saluted members of the Military. UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK Band played while service men and women held the American flag during half time as they saluted members of the Military. UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ryan Timmons (1) signaled touchdown after C.J. Conrad (87) scored as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) pointed to quarterback Stephen Johnson after he scored as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK's Stephen Johnson was tripped up by Dalton Herrington (31) as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK's Stephen Johnson looked for a receiver as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benjamin Snell Jr. (26) shook hands with Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran after scoring a touchdown as UK hosted New Mexico State at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday Sept. 17, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Scattered rain showers didn’t keep these Kentucky fans away from Commonwealth Stadium for the Cats’ 62-42 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday.
Rob Bolson
Kentucky freshman running back Benny Snell talks to the media after rushing for 136 yards and four touchdowns in win over New Mexico State.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said he did not change the offense after starting quarterback Drew Barker was injured on first series against New Mexico State.
Stepping in for the injured Drew Barker, backup quarterback Stephen Johnson led Kentucky to a 62-42 win over New Mexico State.
After his team's 62-42 win over New Mexico State, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said there are a lot of things to clean up, but he was happy to get the win.
Kentucky quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw talks about the performance of backup quarterback Stephen Johnson, who subbed for the injured Drew Barker and led Kentucky to a 62-42 win over New Mexico State.
Kentucky's Charles Walker talks about his 65-yard punt return for a touchdown against New Mexico State. It was UK's first punt return score since 2010.
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad, who caught three touchdown passes in win over New Mexico State, said he thought he would be caught from behind on his 72-yard score.
