John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Alabama football preview

To preview Saturday night’s Kentucky-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, I talked with Michael Casagrande of AL.com and Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Michael talks about Alabama’s 4-0 start and the early transitions made by the Crimson Tide. One is the emergence of true freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts. Michael also talks about Kentucky native Damien Harris, Alabama’s top running back who is coming off a sprained ankle.
Jennifer talks about Kentucky’s 17-10 win over South Carolina last week, the maturity of star running back Boom Williams and what the Cats must do Saturday to have a chance against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
KENTUCKY AT ALABAMA
When: Saturday
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
