Star Alabama football linebacker Tim Williams arrested

It’s been a busy week in Tuscaloosa.
Not even 24 hours after Alabama’s backup quarterback Blake Barnett left the team to transfer, the Tide learned that star linebacker Tim Willliams was arrested early Thursday for carrying a pistol without a permit.
AL.com reports Williams was arrested in a Publix parking lot at about 2 a.m. Officers smelled marijuana coming for Williams’ vehicle, which was inhabited by another man.
Thank god a mistake worth learning from.— Timmy Soldado (@JaYbOi225) September 29, 2016
The Alabama football program has not commented on the arrest.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide plays Kentucky on Saturday in an SEC game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Williams is projected as a first-round NFL draft pick. The senior has 1.5 sacks through Alabama’s first four games this season.
John Clay: 859-231-3226, jclay@herald-leader.com, @johnclayiv
AP Top 25 college football
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Ohio State
- 3. Louisville
- 4. Michigan
- 5. Clemson
- 6. Houston
- 7. Stanford
- 8. Wisconsin
- 9. Texas A&M
- 10. Washington
- 11. Tennessee
- 12. Florida State
- 13. Baylor
- 14. Miami
- 15. Nebraska
- 16. Ole Miss
- 17. Michigan State
- 18. Utah
- 19. San Diego State
- 20. Arkansas
- 21. TCU
- 22. Texas
- 23. Florida
- 24. Boise State
- 25. Georgia
Comments