College football on television: Oct. 1

Louisville takes center stage again Saturday as the No. 3 Cardinals play at No. 5 Clemson in the 8 p.m. game on ABC, which features a pair of powerhouse quarterbacks in Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.
Just two weeks ago, U of L Jackson became the story of college football after ripping Florida State 63-20 at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. The sophomore ran for 146 yards and threw for 216 as the Cards crushed the Seminoles.
Last week, Louisville traveled to Huntington and handled Marshall’s Thundering Herd 59-28. Jackson threw for 417 yards and five scores as U of L improved to 4-0.
Todd Grantham and Louisville have slowed down Deshaun Watson and Clemson as well as anyone has over last 2 years. https://t.co/sLu91Ag5GE— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 30, 2016
Clemson is also 4-0, but the Tigers have not been as impressive. They won their opener, 19-13 at Auburn, but struggled at home before holding off Troy 30-24. After a 59-0 blanking of South Carolina State, Dabo Swinney’s club won at Georgia Tech 26-7 on Oct. 22.
At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 4 Michigan plays host to No. 8 Wisconsin. Both teams are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big 10. It’s the first big test for Michigan. Wisconsin has already aced two big tests, beating LSU 16-14 in the opener, then dominating Michigan State 30-6 in East Lansing last Saturday.
The marquee SEC game features No. 11 Tennessee traveling to No. 25 Georgia at 3:330 p.m. on CBS. Tennessee is coming off a 38-28 win over Florida that snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Gators. Georgia will try to shake off the 45-14 thumping suffered last Saturday at Ole Miss.
Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill comprise the ESPN broadcast team for Kentucky’s visit to No. 1-ranked Alabama. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa.
Here’s the rest of the college football schedule on television for Saturday.
Saturday, Oct. 1
▪ 12:00 - Alcorn at Arkansas (SEC alternate)
▪ 12:00 - Baylor at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Florida at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Miami at Georgia Tech (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Northwestern at Iowa (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Rutgers at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - SMU at Temple (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - UCF at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:30 - Oregon State at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 3:30 - Illinois at Nebraska (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - UL-Monroe at Auburn (SEC alternate)
▪ 3:30 - Minnesota at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Navy at Air Force (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - North Carolina at Florida State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Purdue at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Tennessee at Georgia (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Wake Forest at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Wisconsin at Michigan (ABC)
▪ 4:00 - Texas A&M at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 5:00 - Oklahoma at TCU (Fox)
▪ 6:00 - Utah at California (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Kentucky at Alabama (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Memphis at Ole Miss (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Western Michigan at Central Michigan (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:30 - Missouri at LSU (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Marshall at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
▪ 8:00 - Louisville at Clemson (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Michigan State at Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - San Diego State at South Alabama (ESPN News)
▪ 8:30 - Arizona State at USC (Fox)
▪ 9:30 - Oregon at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 10:15 - Utah State at Boise State (ESPN2)
▪ 10:15 - Wyoming at Colorado State (ESPNU0
▪ 10:30 - Arizona at UCLA (ESPN)
▪ 10:30 - Fresno State at UNLV (CBS Sports)
Sagarin college football ratings
1.Ohio State
2.Alabama
3.Michigan
4.Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Texas A&M
7. Clemson
8. Oklahoma
9. Houston
10. Ole Miss
11. Florida State
12. Tennessee
13. Washington
14. LSU
15. Wisconsin
16. Baylor
17. TCU
18. Miami
19. UCLA
20. Auburn
