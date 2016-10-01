Liveblog: Kentucky-Alabama football

Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Wildcats make the trip down to Alabama on Saturday for the challenge of playing the defending national champions and current top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. ESPN has the telecast.
Kentucky is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC after using a team effort to beat South Carolina 17-10 last week. Alabama is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. The Tide rallied from a 24-3 deficit to beat Ole Miss 48-43 in its first conference game two weeks back.
KENTUCKY AT ALABAMA
When: Saturday
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
