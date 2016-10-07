College football on television: Oct. 8

The SEC Network’s Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Olivia Harlan will be at Commonwealth Stadium for Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Matthew has forced schedule changes and television schedule changes this weekend. The LSU-Florida game in Gainesville, scheduled for ESPN, has been postponed. The Georgia-South Carolina game, scheduled for the SEC Network at 7:30 on Saturday, has been moved to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
As for the games that will be played Saturday, Tennessee-Texas A&M from College Station is the 3:30 CBS game with Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce.
Florida State at unbeaten Miami, which is still on schedule, is the ABC primetime game at 8 p.m. with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstriet and Samantha Ponder.
Fox’s primetime game has Washington at Oregon at 7 p.m. with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.
Here’s the list of college football games being televised Saturday.
Saturday, Oct. 8
▪ 11:30 - Cincinnati at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - East Carolina at South Florida (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Minnesota (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Maryland at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Notre Dame at North Carolina State (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - TCU at Kansas (ESPNU)
▪ 3:00 - Houston at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - BYU at Michigan State (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Indiana at Ohio State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Iowa State at Oklahoma State (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Purdue at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Tennessee at Texas A&M (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Virginia Tech at North Carolina (ABC)
▪ 4:00 - Colorado at USC (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 6:30 - Northern Illinois at Western Michigan (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Alabama at Arkansas (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Michigan at Rutgers (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)
▪ 7:30 - Washington at Oregon (Fox)
▪ 8:00 - Florida State at Miami (ABC)
▪ 9:00 - California at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - Arizona at Utah (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 10:30 - UCLA at Arizona State (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - UNLV at San Diego State (ESPNU)
▪ 10:30 - Washington State at Stanford (ESPN)
