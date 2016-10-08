Sidelines with John Clay

October 8, 2016 10:27 PM

Kentucky football: Notes and numbers from win over Vanderbilt

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Notes and numbers from Kentucky’s 20-13 win over Vanderbilt:

▪ Kentucky’s 258 rushing yards were its most in an SEC game since rushing for 341 against Vanderbilt in a 38-20 win over the Commodores in 2010.

▪ Since the opener against Southern Miss, Kentucky has run the football 223 times and passed it 103 times. That’s a run/pass ratio of 66/34.

▪ Kentucky’s 49 passing yards was its fewest since it threw for just 15 yards in the 10-7 win over Tennessee in 2011 -- the Matt Roark Game.

▪ It was the third-fewest passing yards since 1996. Besides the 15 passing yards against Tennessee in 2011, Kentucky threw for 17 yards in a 54-3 loss at South Carolina in 2011. Prior to that, you have to go back to 1996 when Kentucky threw for just 49 yards in a 35-7 loss at Alabama.

▪ Vanderbilt’s Ralph Webb rushed for 100 yards on 18 carries. It was the third game this season the SEC’s leading rusher has reached the 100-yard mark. He gained 211 yards on 29 carries against Middle Tennessee and 110 yards on 24 carries last week against Florida.

▪ Kentucky outgained Vanderbilt 307 to 282. It’s the second year in a row the Cats have outgained the Commodores. Despite outgaining Vanderbilt 352 to 301 last season, UK lost 21-17 in Nashville.

▪ Vandy’s 282 total yards marked the second time this year UK has held an SEC opponent under 300 yards total offense. South Carolina gained just 268 in UK’s 17-10 win over the Gamecocks on Sept. 24. The last time Kentucky held two SEC opponents under 300 yards in the same season was 1999. South Carolina gained just 233 and LSU just 227 that year against Hal Mumme’s club.

▪ Benny Snell’s 20 carries were a career high. The true freshman carried 17 times for 136 yards in the win over New Mexico State. He gained 94 yards in the win over Vanderbilt.

▪ Boom Williams did not carry the football again after Vanderbilt scooped up his fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown with 12:18 left in the third quarter. That cut UK’s lead to 17-10.

▪ Williams’ turnover was the ninth time this season that Kentucky has lost a fumble. It was the first time Williams had lost the ball to the other team, however.

▪ Kentucky came into the game having committed 14 turnovers in its first five games. It committed two more on Saturday -- Stephen Johnson also threw an interception -- bringing the total to 16.

▪ UK’s first three opponents this season all rushed for more than 200 yards. Southern Miss rushed for 262. Florida rushed for 244. New Mexico State rushed for 223. Since then, Kentucky has held its last three opponents under 200. South Carolina rushed for 91. Alabama rushed for 173. Vanderbilt rushed for 141.

▪ Kentucky has now won its last two home games against Vanderbilt and has beaten the Commodores eight of the last 11 games in Lexington.

▪ Vanderbilt did not score an offensive touchdown -- its lone TD came on a fumble return. That’s the first time Kentucky ahs not allowed an offensive touchdown since the 17-7 win over Vanderbilt in 2014.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, jclay@herald-leader.com, @johnclayiv

Kentucky’s defense in 2016

Opponent

Rushing

Passing

Plays

Yards

Southern Miss

262

258

96

520

@Florida

244

320

83

564

New Mexico St

223

277

79

500

South Carolina

91

177

65

268

@Alabama

173

315

75

488

Vanderbilt

141

141

62

282

