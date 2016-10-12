John Clay Podcast: Ben Roberts talks Big Blue Madness

It’s Big Blue Madness time. Kentucky’s annual celebration of the start of the college basketball season takes place Friday night at Rupp Arena.
I talked with Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about which prospects will be attending Madness, which will not, how many prospects John Calipari is looking to sign and other recruiting topics.
You can find Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud.
You can also subscribe to the Herald-Leader podcasts on iTunes.
Big Blue Madness
When: Friday, October 14
Where: Rupp Arena
Schedule: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Event: Starts at 7 p.m.
