October 12, 2016 9:43 PM

John Clay Podcast: Ben Roberts talks Big Blue Madness

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

It’s Big Blue Madness time. Kentucky’s annual celebration of the start of the college basketball season takes place Friday night at Rupp Arena.

I talked with Herald-Leader recruiting writer Ben Roberts about which prospects will be attending Madness, which will not, how many prospects John Calipari is looking to sign and other recruiting topics.

Big Blue Madness

When: Friday, October 14

Where: Rupp Arena

Schedule: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Event: Starts at 7 p.m.

