October 15, 2016 9:13 AM

College football on television: Oct. 15

With no game this week, Kentucky’s football Wildcats have the pleasure of enjoying this Saturday. They will surely sit back, relax and watch a little football on television. Here are their choices.

As far as the SEC is concerned, the biggest game of the day pits No. 1 Alabama against No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide is undefeated. Tennessee suffered its first loss last week, falling in overtime at now No. 6 Texas A&M. CBS has Bama-Tennessee at 3:30 p.m.

ABC’s national primetime game features No. 2 Ohio State in Madison to play No. 8 Wisconsin. Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes are undefeated. Wisconsin’s lone loss came 14-7 at Michigan. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Here’s the full list of college football on television for Saturday:

Saturday, Oct. 15

▪ 12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (ESPN News)

▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Purdue (ESPN2)

▪ 12:00 - Kansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN)

▪ 12:00 - Lafayette at Army (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Minnesota at Maryland (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Clemson (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Georgia (SEC0

▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 12:30 - Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

▪ 3:30 - Air Force vs. New Mexico (ESPN News)

▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Tennessee (CBS)

▪ 3:30 - Kansas at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 3:30 - Nebraska at Indiana (ABC)

▪ 3:30 - North Carolina at Miami (ABC)

▪ 3:30 - Northwestern at Michigan State (Big 10)

▪ 3:30 - USC at Arizona (Fox)

▪ 3:30 - Wake Forest at Florida State (ESPN)

▪ 3:30 - Western Michigan at Akron (CBS Sports)

▪ 3:45 - Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ESPNU)

▪ 4:00 - Missouri at Florida (SEC)

▪ 4:00 - Utah at Oregon State (Pac-12)

▪ 7:00 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (ESPN)

▪ 7:00 - Tulsa at Houston (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Connecticut at South Florida (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:30 - Southern Miss at LSU (SEC)

▪ 7:30 - Stanford at Notre Dame (NBC)

▪ 7:30 - Temple at UCF (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Arizona State at Colorado (Pac-12)

▪ 8:00 - Ohio State at Wisconsin (ABC)

▪ 10:15 - Colorado State at Boise State (ESPN2)

▪ 10:30 - Nevada at San Jose State (CBS Sports)

▪ 10:30 - UCLA at Washington State (ESPN)

SEC football standings

East

SEC

Overall

Tennessee

2-1

5-1

Florida

2-1

4-1

Georgia

2-2

4-2

Kentucky

2-2

3-3

South Carolina

1-4

2-4

Missouri

0-2

2-3

Vanderbilt

0-3

2-4

West

SEC

Overall

Texas A&M

4-0

6-0

Alabama

3-0

6-0

Auburn

2-1

4-2

LSU

2-1

3-2

Ole Miss

1-1

3-2

Miss State

1-2

2-4

Arkansas

0-2

4-2

