College football on television: Oct. 15

With no game this week, Kentucky’s football Wildcats have the pleasure of enjoying this Saturday. They will surely sit back, relax and watch a little football on television. Here are their choices.
As far as the SEC is concerned, the biggest game of the day pits No. 1 Alabama against No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide is undefeated. Tennessee suffered its first loss last week, falling in overtime at now No. 6 Texas A&M. CBS has Bama-Tennessee at 3:30 p.m.
ABC’s national primetime game features No. 2 Ohio State in Madison to play No. 8 Wisconsin. Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes are undefeated. Wisconsin’s lone loss came 14-7 at Michigan. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Here’s the full list of college football on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Oct. 15
▪ 12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Purdue (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas State at Oklahoma (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Lafayette at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Minnesota at Maryland (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Clemson (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Georgia (SEC0
▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:30 - Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Air Force vs. New Mexico (ESPN News)
▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Tennessee (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Kansas at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Nebraska at Indiana (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - North Carolina at Miami (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Northwestern at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - USC at Arizona (Fox)
▪ 3:30 - Wake Forest at Florida State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Western Michigan at Akron (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:45 - Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Missouri at Florida (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Utah at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Ole Miss at Arkansas (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Tulsa at Houston (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Connecticut at South Florida (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:30 - Southern Miss at LSU (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Stanford at Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 7:30 - Temple at UCF (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Arizona State at Colorado (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Ohio State at Wisconsin (ABC)
▪ 10:15 - Colorado State at Boise State (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Nevada at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:30 - UCLA at Washington State (ESPN)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, jclay@herald-leader.com, @johnclayiv
SEC football standings
East
SEC
Overall
Tennessee
2-1
5-1
Florida
2-1
4-1
Georgia
2-2
4-2
Kentucky
2-2
3-3
South Carolina
1-4
2-4
Missouri
0-2
2-3
Vanderbilt
0-3
2-4
West
SEC
Overall
Texas A&M
4-0
6-0
Alabama
3-0
6-0
Auburn
2-1
4-2
LSU
2-1
3-2
Ole Miss
1-1
3-2
Miss State
1-2
2-4
Arkansas
0-2
4-2
