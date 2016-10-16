John Wall’s return, Alabama’s dominance and more Big Blue Links

Big Blue Links for Sunday:
UK BASKETBALL
The most freakish athlete on the Kentucky basketball roster may surprise you
Isaiah Briscoe finds inspiration in Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
John Wall stops traffic, causes hearts to race in return to Kentucky
UK celebrates Madness as a family affair
Can Kentucky make another deep run?
Towns and Dieng put on a show at Yum Center
Briscoe steps into leadership role with Cats
UK FOOTBALL
How much better is UK's defense? Can it continue?
John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football at mid-season
Ranking Kentucky's remaining schedule for most and least likely wins
Kentucky quarterback target sets decision date
Benny Snell carrying a family legacy at running back
Friendly competition fueling Denzil Ware and Josh Allen
Last time UK (3-3) had a better record than Michigan State (2-4), Notre Dame (2-4), and Oregon (2-4) through 6 games of a season? 1985— Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 16, 2016
SEC FOOTBALL
Alabama's defense dominates Tennessee 49-10
Tennessee may still be years away from topping Alabama
Despite loss and injuries, Tennessee should still win the East
Vanderbilt stuns Georgia with first road SEC win for Derek Mason
Zach Cunningham played the game of his life for Vanderbilt
Ole Miss falls at Arkansas 34-30
Dropped pass, mistakes doom Rebels in loss to Razorbacks
Ole Miss blows yet another lead
Pair of pick-sixes fuel Florida's romp over Missouri
Missouri gets manhadled in The Swamp
LSU's big plays propel Tigers past Southern Miss
Explosive Tigers are fun to watch, but inconsistency a problem
Mississippi State falls in double overtime to BYU on Friday
BYU shows toughness in win over Mississippi State
MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The streak lives on as Ohio State beats Wisconsin in overtime
Everyone at Camp Randall got their money's worth
Wisconsin may be the most playoff-worthy team that isn't a playoff team
Clemson survives overtime thriller with win over North Carolina State
For Clemson and Ohio State, fleeting episodes of existential dread
Western Kentucky guts out double-overtime win over Middle Tennessee
Wisconsin challenged both Ohio State and Michigan, but the Buckeye-Wolverine collision still on course.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 16, 2016
LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL
Louisville football can't just win; Cards have to win with style
Duke coach David Cutcliffe says roughing kicker penalty needs to be changed
One close call no big deal for Louisville
No blowout, but relief for Louisville
A second look at Louisville's "quiet" win over Duke
Louisville introduced to world of Great Expectations
Louisville releases Lamar Jackson Heisman hype video
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Bengals look to bounce back at New England
Bengals go from drubbing in Dallas to Tom Brady in New England
Bengals are unfortunate visitor for Tom Brady’s homecoming
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
A look at Indiana's new remodeled Assembly Hall
Tom Izzo traded Hall of Fame jacket for "lab coat" at Michigan State's Midnight Madness
Photo gallery from Late Night with Roy Williams
Bill Self says Kansas' practices have been better since his critique after two workouts
Josh Jackson says Kansas wants to go undefeated
Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes takes jab at NCAA with College GameDay Sign
UCLA lands commitment from four-star Class of 2017 forward
Xavier gets commitment from elite Class of 2017 guard
John Clay: 859-231-3226, jclay@herald-leader.com, @johnclayiv
SEC football standings
East
SEC
Overall
Florida
3-1
5-1
Tennessee
2-2
5-2
Kentucky
2-2
3-3
Georgia
2-3
4-3
Vanderbilt
1-3
3-4
South Carolina
1-4
2-4
Missouri
0-3
2-4
West
SEC
Overall
Alabama
4-0
7-0
Texas A&M
4-0
6-0
Auburn
2-1
4-2
LSU
2-1
4-2
Arkansas
1-2
5-2
Ole Miss
1-2
3-3
Miss State
1-2
2-4
Comments