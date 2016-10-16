John Wall’s return, Alabama’s dominance and more Big Blue Links

Sidelines with John Clay

Big Blue Links for Sunday:

UK BASKETBALL

The most freakish athlete on the Kentucky basketball roster may surprise you

Isaiah Briscoe finds inspiration in Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

John Wall stops traffic, causes hearts to race in return to Kentucky

UK celebrates Madness as a family affair

Can Kentucky make another deep run?

Towns and Dieng put on a show at Yum Center

Briscoe steps into leadership role with Cats

UK FOOTBALL

How much better is UK's defense? Can it continue?

John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football at mid-season

Ranking Kentucky's remaining schedule for most and least likely wins

Kentucky quarterback target sets decision date

Benny Snell carrying a family legacy at running back

Friendly competition fueling Denzil Ware and Josh Allen

SEC FOOTBALL

Alabama's defense dominates Tennessee 49-10

Tennessee may still be years away from topping Alabama

Despite loss and injuries, Tennessee should still win the East

Vanderbilt stuns Georgia with first road SEC win for Derek Mason

Zach Cunningham played the game of his life for Vanderbilt

Ole Miss falls at Arkansas 34-30

Dropped pass, mistakes doom Rebels in loss to Razorbacks

Ole Miss blows yet another lead

Pair of pick-sixes fuel Florida's romp over Missouri

Missouri gets manhadled in The Swamp

LSU's big plays propel Tigers past Southern Miss

Explosive Tigers are fun to watch, but inconsistency a problem

Mississippi State falls in double overtime to BYU on Friday

BYU shows toughness in win over Mississippi State

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The streak lives on as Ohio State beats Wisconsin in overtime

Everyone at Camp Randall got their money's worth

Wisconsin may be the most playoff-worthy team that isn't a playoff team

Clemson survives overtime thriller with win over North Carolina State

For Clemson and Ohio State, fleeting episodes of existential dread

Western Kentucky guts out double-overtime win over Middle Tennessee

LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL

Louisville football can't just win; Cards have to win with style

Duke coach David Cutcliffe says roughing kicker penalty needs to be changed

One close call no big deal for Louisville

No blowout, but relief for Louisville

A second look at Louisville's "quiet" win over Duke

Louisville introduced to world of Great Expectations

Louisville releases Lamar Jackson Heisman hype video

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Bengals look to bounce back at New England

Bengals go from drubbing in Dallas to Tom Brady in New England

Bengals are unfortunate visitor for Tom Brady’s homecoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

A look at Indiana's new remodeled Assembly Hall

Tom Izzo traded Hall of Fame jacket for "lab coat" at Michigan State's Midnight Madness

Photo gallery from Late Night with Roy Williams

Bill Self says Kansas' practices have been better since his critique after two workouts

Josh Jackson says Kansas wants to go undefeated

Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes takes jab at NCAA with College GameDay Sign

UCLA lands commitment from four-star Class of 2017 forward

Xavier gets commitment from elite Class of 2017 guard

