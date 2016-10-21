Sidelines with John Clay

October 21, 2016 12:22 PM

John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Mississippi State football preview

By John Clay

Kentucky welcomes Mississippi State to Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.

I talked with Michael Bonner of the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi and Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader about the conference matchup. Kentucky is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Mississippi State is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Mississippi State at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington

Television: SEC Network with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

