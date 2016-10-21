John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Mississippi State football preview

Kentucky welcomes Mississippi State to Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game on the SEC Network.
I talked with Michael Bonner of the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi and Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader about the conference matchup. Kentucky is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Mississippi State is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
Mississippi State at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Television: SEC Network with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
