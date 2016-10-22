Sidelines with John Clay

October 22, 2016 9:25 AM

College football on television: Oct. 22

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich will be on the job Saturday night at 7:30 at Commonwealth Stadium as the SEC Network telecasts Kentucky’s important conference matchup with visiting Mississippi State.

No. 7-ranked Louisville takes on visiting North Carolina State at 12 p.m. on ABC. It won’t be an easy game for the 5-1 Cardinals, who are coming off a 24-14 win over Duke. N.C. State missed a late field goal that would have upset host Clemson last week. The Wolfpack ended up losing to the Tigers in overtime. N.C. State is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Louisville is 3-1 in conference play.

No. 10 Wisconsin travels to Iowa at noon on ESPN. The Badgers are 4-2, but their losses were to No. 3 Michigan (14-7) and No. 2 Ohio State (30-23) in overtime. Iowa is 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 10.

The big game of the day finds No. 6 Texas A&M traveling to Tuscaloosa at 1 p.m. to play No. 1-ranked Alabama. Both teams are unbeaten. A&M is 6-0. Bama is 7-0. CBS has the telecast with Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce.

At 6 p.m., ESPN has No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Auburn. The home team appears to be on the rebound. Gus Malzahn’s club is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Arkansas is 5-2 overall and 1-2 in league play, but the Razorbacks are fresh off a 34-30 win over Ole Miss last Saturday. These two teams played a four-overtime game last year.

Ohio State is back on ABC’s primetime game. Last week, the Buckeyes won an overtime thriller at Wisconsin on Saturday night. This week, Urban Meyer’s 6-0 club travels to Happy Valley to play Penn State. James Franklin’s team is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Fox’s primetime game has No. 16 Oklahoma playing Texas Tech in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. Texas Tech is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play, but the Red Raiders can put points on the board. Oklahoma is without star running back Samaje Perine. This one has an 8 p.m. kickoff.

At 9 p.m., No. 23 Ole Miss visits No. 25 LSU. The latter is coached, on an interim basis, by Ed Oregeron, who was once head coach of the former. Ole Miss is 3-3 but has played a rough schedule. Its losses are to Florida State, Alabama and Arkansas. LSU is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Here is the complete list of games on television for Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 22

▪ 12:00 - Indiana at Northwestern (Big 10)

▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Louisville (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - North Texas at Army (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 12:00 - Rutgers at Minnesota (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - Texas at Kansas State (ESPN2)

▪ 12:00 - UCF at Connecticut (ESPN News)

▪ 12:00 - UMass at South Carolina (SEC)

▪ 12:00 - Wisconsin at Iowa (ESPN)

▪ 12:30 - Syracuse at Boston College (CW)

▪ 3:00 - Colorado at Stanford (Pac-12)

▪ 3:00 - North Carolina at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

▪ 3:30 - Illinois at Michigan (Big 10)

▪ 3:30 - Memphis at Navy (CBS Sports)

▪ 3:30 - Purdue at Nebraska (ABC)

▪ 3:30 - TCU at West Virginia (ABC)

▪ 3:30 - Texas A&M at Alabama (CBS)

▪ 3:30 - Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

▪ 4:00 - Middle Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

▪ 4:00 - Utah at UCLA (Fox)

▪ 6:00 - Arkansas at Auburn (ESPN)

▪ 6:30 - Oregon State at Washington (Pac-12)

▪ 7:00 - East Carolina at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - Houston at SMU (ESPN2)

▪ 7:30 - Michigan State at Maryland (Big 10)

▪ 7:30 - Mississippi State at Kentucky (SEC)

▪ 7:30 - Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

▪ 8:00 - Ohio State at Penn State (ABC)

▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma at Texas Tech (Fox)

▪ 9:00 - Ole Miss at LSU (ESPN)

▪ 10:00 - Washington State at Arizona State (Pac-12)

▪ 10:30 - Fresno State at Utah State (CBS Sports)

▪ 10:30 - Wyoming at Nevada (ESPN2)

John Clay: 859-231-3426, jclay@herald-leader.com

Jeff Sagarin’s college football computer rankings

  • 1. Alabama
  • 2. Ohio State
  • 3. Michigan
  • 4. Washington
  • 5. Clemson
  • 6. Louisville
  • 7. Texas A&M
  • 8. LSU
  • 9. Oklahoma
  • 10. Ole Miss
  • 11. Auburn
  • 12. Wisconsin
  • 13. Florida State
  • 14. Houston
  • 15. Baylor
  • 16. Florida
  • 17. Stanford
  • 18. Western Michigan
  • 19. Southern California
  • 20. Washington State
  • 21. Tennessee
  • 22. Miami
  • 23. Nebraska
  • 24. Virginia Tech
  • 25. Colorado

Sagarin computer rankings

