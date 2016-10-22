College football on television: Oct. 22

1:39 Lexington Christian football makes history Pause

0:24 Dominique Hawkins has worked on his shooting

0:51 De'Aaron Fox looking forward to playing with Isaiah Briscoe

3:05 John Calipari's thoughts on Blue-White Game

0:58 Friday's Keeneland day review

2:45 Watch Quidura win Keeneland's Pin Oak Valley View Stakes

1:55 UK womens basketball media day

2:56 Wendy Whelan - Governor's Awards In The Arts

3:07 Paducah Life Magazine - Governor's Awards In The Arts

3:39 Kentucky Commission On The Deaf And Hard Of Hearing - Governor's Awards In The Arts