College football on television: Oct. 22

Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich will be on the job Saturday night at 7:30 at Commonwealth Stadium as the SEC Network telecasts Kentucky’s important conference matchup with visiting Mississippi State.
No. 7-ranked Louisville takes on visiting North Carolina State at 12 p.m. on ABC. It won’t be an easy game for the 5-1 Cardinals, who are coming off a 24-14 win over Duke. N.C. State missed a late field goal that would have upset host Clemson last week. The Wolfpack ended up losing to the Tigers in overtime. N.C. State is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Louisville is 3-1 in conference play.
No. 10 Wisconsin travels to Iowa at noon on ESPN. The Badgers are 4-2, but their losses were to No. 3 Michigan (14-7) and No. 2 Ohio State (30-23) in overtime. Iowa is 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 10.
The big game of the day finds No. 6 Texas A&M traveling to Tuscaloosa at 1 p.m. to play No. 1-ranked Alabama. Both teams are unbeaten. A&M is 6-0. Bama is 7-0. CBS has the telecast with Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce.
At 6 p.m., ESPN has No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Auburn. The home team appears to be on the rebound. Gus Malzahn’s club is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Arkansas is 5-2 overall and 1-2 in league play, but the Razorbacks are fresh off a 34-30 win over Ole Miss last Saturday. These two teams played a four-overtime game last year.
Ohio State is back on ABC’s primetime game. Last week, the Buckeyes won an overtime thriller at Wisconsin on Saturday night. This week, Urban Meyer’s 6-0 club travels to Happy Valley to play Penn State. James Franklin’s team is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Fox’s primetime game has No. 16 Oklahoma playing Texas Tech in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12. Texas Tech is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play, but the Red Raiders can put points on the board. Oklahoma is without star running back Samaje Perine. This one has an 8 p.m. kickoff.
At 9 p.m., No. 23 Ole Miss visits No. 25 LSU. The latter is coached, on an interim basis, by Ed Oregeron, who was once head coach of the former. Ole Miss is 3-3 but has played a rough schedule. Its losses are to Florida State, Alabama and Arkansas. LSU is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.
Here is the complete list of games on television for Saturday.
Saturday, Oct. 22
▪ 12:00 - Indiana at Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - North Carolina State at Louisville (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - North Texas at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Rutgers at Minnesota (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Texas at Kansas State (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - UCF at Connecticut (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - UMass at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Wisconsin at Iowa (ESPN)
▪ 12:30 - Syracuse at Boston College (CW)
▪ 3:00 - Colorado at Stanford (Pac-12)
▪ 3:00 - North Carolina at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Illinois at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Memphis at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Purdue at Nebraska (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - TCU at West Virginia (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Texas A&M at Alabama (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Middle Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Utah at UCLA (Fox)
▪ 6:00 - Arkansas at Auburn (ESPN)
▪ 6:30 - Oregon State at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - East Carolina at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Houston at SMU (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - Michigan State at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 7:30 - Mississippi State at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Ohio State at Penn State (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma at Texas Tech (Fox)
▪ 9:00 - Ole Miss at LSU (ESPN)
▪ 10:00 - Washington State at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 10:30 - Fresno State at Utah State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:30 - Wyoming at Nevada (ESPN2)
Jeff Sagarin’s college football computer rankings
- 1. Alabama
- 2. Ohio State
- 3. Michigan
- 4. Washington
- 5. Clemson
- 6. Louisville
- 7. Texas A&M
- 8. LSU
- 9. Oklahoma
- 10. Ole Miss
- 11. Auburn
- 12. Wisconsin
- 13. Florida State
- 14. Houston
- 15. Baylor
- 16. Florida
- 17. Stanford
- 18. Western Michigan
- 19. Southern California
- 20. Washington State
- 21. Tennessee
- 22. Miami
- 23. Nebraska
- 24. Virginia Tech
- 25. Colorado
