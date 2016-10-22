Sidelines with John Clay

October 22, 2016 12:17 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Dan Mullen takes a perfect 7-0 record against Kentucky into Commonwealth Stadium as Mississippi State visits UK for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.

We will be at Commonwealth Stadium blogging live. Join in with your comments, questions, complaints, insights, you name it. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins to avoid moderation and see your comment appear quickly. Or just comment the old-fashioned way.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football
&nbsp;

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT KENTUCKY

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington

Television: SEC Network with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

Bam Adebayo: Freshmen try to win everything

View more video

Sports Videos