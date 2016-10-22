Liveblog: Kentucky-Mississippi State football

Dan Mullen takes a perfect 7-0 record against Kentucky into Commonwealth Stadium as Mississippi State visits UK for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.
We will be at Commonwealth Stadium blogging live. Join in with your comments, questions, complaints, insights, you name it. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins to avoid moderation and see your comment appear quickly. Or just comment the old-fashioned way.
MISSISSIPPI STATE AT KENTUCKY
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Television: SEC Network with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Comments