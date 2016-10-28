Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Missouri football

By John Clay

Seeking its fourth SEC victory, Kentucky travels to Missouri on Saturday for a noon matchup with the Tigers on the SEC Network.

I talked with Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star and Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader about Saturday’s matchup. Kentucky is 4-3 overall and 3-2 in league play. The Cats beat Mississippi State 40-38 last week. Missouri is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Tigers lost 51-45 to Middle Tennessee last Saturday.

Kentucky at Missouri

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

