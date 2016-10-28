College football on television: Oct. 29

Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic is the SEC Network in Columbia, Missouri for Kentucky’s noon ET Saturday game against the host Tigers.
Louisville gets ABC regional coverage for its noon game at Virginia. The Cards, who have moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP poll, are a 33-point favorite against the host Cavaliers.
SEC’s 3:30 p.m. timeslot goest to No. 14 Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville. Florida leads the SEC East with a 3-1 record. Kentucky is second at 3-2. Georgia visits Commonwealth Stadium to play the Cats next Saturday.
ESPN has an intriguing 7 p.m. game as No. 7 Nebraska travels to No. 11 Wisconsin. Nebraska is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 10. Wisconsin is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 10, but its two losses were to Michigan and Ohio State (in overtime).
ABC’s primetime game features another pair of ACC teams as No. 3 Clemson travels to No. 12 Florida State. Clemson is 4-0 in conference play. Florida State is 2-2.
Here is the full schedule of televised games for Saturday.
Saturday, Oct. 29
▪ 12:00 - Duke at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
▪ 12:00 - Kent State at Central Michigan (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Louisville at Virginia (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Michigan at Michigan State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Minnesota at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Penn State at Purdue (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - UCF at Houston (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Connecticut at East Carolina (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State (Fox)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas State at Iowa State (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 3:30 - Baylor at Texas (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Army at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Cincinnati at Temple (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Florida at Georgia (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Maryland at Indiana (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Miami at Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 3:30 - Northwestern at Ohio State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Samford at Mississippi State (SEC)
▪ 3:30 - Texas Tech at UCLA (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Washington at Utah (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 4:00 - SMU at Tulane (ESPN News)
▪ 5:00 - Arizona State at Oregon (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Boise State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Kansas at Oklahoma (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Nebraska at Wisconsin (ESPN)
▪ 7:15 - Auburn at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 7:15 - Tennessee at South Carolina (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - New Mexico State at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Clemson at Florida State (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Tulsa at Memphis (ESPN News)
▪ 10:30 - UNLV at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:45 - Washington State at Oregon State (ESPN2)
▪ 11:00 - Stanford at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
