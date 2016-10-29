Liveblog: Kentucky-Missouri football

In search of its fourth conference win -- Mark Stoops’ won four SEC games his first three years as UK’s coach -- Kentucky travels to Missouri for a noon game on Saturday. The SEC Network has the telecast.
We will be at Farout Field blogging live. Join in with your comments, questions, complaints, insights, you name it. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins to avoid moderation and see your comment appear quickly. Or just comment the old-fashioned way.
KENTUCKY AT MISSOURI
When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
Where: Farout Field in Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
