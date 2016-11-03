John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview

Having won three straight SEC games for the first time since 1999, Kentucky football will try to stretch the streak to four as the Georgia Bulldogs come to Commonwealth Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.
I talked with Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph, who covers UGA athletics, about the Bulldogs 4-4 start under first-year head coach Kirby Smart. Jason discussed Georgia’s problems on the offensive line, its improvement on defense and how the fans are reacting to Smart’s struggles after former head coach Mark Richt was forced out after 15 seasons in Athens.
Chubb, Michel met with Chaney to discuss role on offense
I also talked with Jennifer Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader, who covers UK football, about the school’s efforts to try and pack CWS on Saturday night. We also discuss the improvement on Kentucky’s defensive line, how the Cats’ successful run game stacks up against a tough Georgia run defense and what the team really thinks about being a factor in the SEC East race.
Kentucky edging toward sellout for Georgia game
Georgia at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC
TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
