Can Kentucky football keep winning? Plus lots more Big Blue Links.

Big Blue Links for Saturday:
▪ Mark Story of the Herald-Leader looks at how Kentucky and Georgia match up, with a game prediction on Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. game at Commonwealth Stadium. We will be blogging live from CWS, by the way.
▪ Check out our podcast previewing the Cats and Dogs game Saturday.
▪ UK football has huge recruiting weekend planned, reports Ben Roberts of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal offers three keys and his prediction on the Kentucky-Georgia game.
▪ Continuing a theme for the week, Larry Vaught writes that Kentucky’s defensive line has built confidence through better fundamentals. The UK coaches said last week’s game was the best of the year for the D-line.
▪ Rivals gives Kirby Smart a B for his first season at Georgia. “The offensive line Smart inherited is one of the worst in college football.” How does that happen at a school like Georgia?
▪ Smart is following other coaches through growing pains in first year, writes Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph. I tackled that same subject earlier this week.
▪ Dawgnation says Georgia is playing against more than Kentucky on Saturday.
Marcus McClinton will be back before the fourth quarter for the Georgia game, but first he has a message for the #BBN. #PackCWS pic.twitter.com/Km3QuFZXZd— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) November 4, 2016
▪ Scott Rabalais of The Advocate in Baton Rouge writes that LSU’s hopes and dreams once again hinge on beating Alabama. CBS has the game from Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Dave Aranda vs. Lane Kiffin is one of the most intriguing storylines in Alabama-LSU showdown.
▪ Can the Tigers stun the Tide? asks SI.com.
▪ Pro Football Focus says Alabama’s Cam Robinson vs. LSU edge rusher Arden Key is one matchup to watch this weekend.
▪ Arkansas will test Florida’s secondary.
▪ Gators ready to prove themselves on the road.
▪ Could a former Auburn recruiting target spoil Auburn’s resurgence? That would be Vandy linebacker Zach Cunningham.
▪ Adam Sparks of the Tennessean offers five things Vanderbilt must do to upset Auburn on Saturday.
▪ South Carolina looking to extend its win streak to three with win over Missouri, reports Josh Kendall of The State.
▪ Carolina’s freshmen are starting to make an impact.
▪ Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio will be playing in his first true SEC road game when the Gators travel to Arkansas on Saturday.
▪ Big 10 now schedules Friday night football games which is further confirmation that television dollars outweigh fan preferences.
▪ Top basketball prospect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visited Kentucky on Friday.
▪ Brad Calipari’s three-pointers made father feel like George Clooney.
ESPN announces announcing crews. Brent Musburger joins Super Tuesday SEC telecasts with Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung.— Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) November 4, 2016
▪ Antoine Walker joins SEC Network as studio analyst.
▪ Secret to Bam Adebayo’s success is an effort thing, writes Kyle Tucker of SEC Country.
▪ C.D. Kaplan gives his take on Louisville’s exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan on Thursday night.
▪ Western Kentucky plays host to Kentucky Wesleyan for exhibition game on Saturday.
▪ ESPN’s John Gasaway thinks it’s more likely than you think that Villanova can repeat as national champions. He writes, “Jay Wright cranks out accuracy the way North Carolina coach Roy Williams reliably churns out offensive boards or Virginia coach Tony Bennett consistently produces defense. And with Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins returning, you have to like the Wildcats’ chances of posting another impressive shooting season.”
▪ Missouri’s men hold on for exhibition win over Central Missouri.
▪ New Mexico transfer Cullen Neal starred in Ole Miss’ exhibition win over Morehouse on Thursday. Neal scored 19 points.
▪ Here’s one list of 10 SEC basketball players the NBA will be scouting this season.
▪ Arizona’s Ray Smith is giving up basketball after his third ACL tear. Smith tore his ACL again during the Wildcats’ exhibition game earlier this week.
▪ Kentucky volleyball rallied to avoid an upset at Auburn on Friday night. UK plays host to Missouri on Sunday. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida are tied atop the SEC at 11-1.
▪ UK fired women’s soccer coach Jon Lipsitz on Friday.
▪ P.J. Fleck has taken Western Michigan to new heights, but how long will he stay? asks Pat Forde of Yahoo.
▪ Reds traded pitcher John Lamb to Tampa Bay for cash.
▪ The Kentucky Kernel says there is flawed justice in UK’s Title IX system.
▪ What of the lifelong Cubs fans who departed before it came?
▪ Forbes says North Carolina’s bathroom bill has cost the state $750 million since March.
▪ Don’t forget the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday, where California Chrome is favored in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
John Clay: 859-231-3266, @johnclayiv
Georgia at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC
TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Comments