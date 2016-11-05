College football on television: Nov. 5

Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung of the SEC Network are back in Lexington for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Kentucky-Georgia kickoff at Commonwealth Stadium.
I love studying football at @theroasteryuk ☕️#StudySesh @UKFootball @FootballUGA— Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerABC) November 4, 2016
Ex-UK quarterback Patrick Towles, now the starter at Boston College, gets another crack at Louisville when BC plays host to the Cardinals at noon on ESPN2.
The day’s big game happens in Baton Rouge where No. 15 LSU plays No. 1-ranked Alabama. CBS has the 8 p.m. telecast with Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson and Allie LaForce. It’s the nightcap of a CBS/SEC doubleheader in which Florida plays at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. Brad Nessler, who replaces the retiring Lundquist next season, will work the Florida-Arkansas game along with Aaron Taylor.
Here is the full list of college football games for Saturday.
▪ 11:30 - Navy vs. Notre Dame (CBS)
▪ 12:00 - Air Force at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Georgia Southern at Ole Miss (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Indiana at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Louisville at Boston College (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Michigan State at Illinois (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Texas at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Texas A&M at Mississippi State (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Auburn (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Wisconsin at Northwestern (ABC)
▪ 12:30 - Pittsburgh at Miami (ACC/CW)
▪ 3:00 - Virginia at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - BYU at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Florida at Arkansas (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Maryland at Michigan (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Oklahoma State at Kansas State (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Oregon State at Stanford (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Purdue at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Syracuse at Clemson (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - TCU at Baylor (Fox)
▪ 3:30 - Virginia Tech at Duke (ESPNU)
▪ 4:00 - Arizona at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Memphis at SMU (ESPN News)
▪ 4:00 - Missouri at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Tennessee Tech at Tennessee (SEC alternate)
▪ 7:00 - Florida State at North Carolina State (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Hawaii at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Kansas at West Virginia (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Oregon at USC (ESPN)
▪ 7:30 - Georgia at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Iowa at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Alabama at LSU (CBS)
▪ 8:00 - East Carolina at Tulsa (ESPN News)
▪ 8:00 - Nebraska at Ohio State (ABC)
▪ 10:15 - Nevada at New Mexico (ESPNU)
▪ 10:15 - Utah State at Wyoming (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Washington at California (ESPN)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Clemson
4. Washington
5. Louisville
6. Ohio State
7. Texas A&M
8. Wisconsin
9. Nebraska
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Oklahoma
13. Baylor
14. West Virginia
15. LSU
16. Utah
17. Western Michigan
18. North Carolina
19. Florida State
20. Penn State
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Boise State
25. Washington State
Comments