November 5, 2016 1:26 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football

Saturday night, Kentucky tries to clinch bowl eligibility and win its fifth SEC game for the first time since 1977. Meanwhile, Georgia will try to snap a two-game losing streak and win its seventh straight game over the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Brent Musburger and the SEC Network crew has the telecast.

We’ll be blogging live from CWS. Join us with your comments, observations, complaints, etc. If you use your Facebook or Twitter log-in, your comments will appear quickly without moderation. Or you can just use the regular log-in.

Georgia at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 7:30

Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington

Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC

TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

