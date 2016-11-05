Liveblog: Kentucky-Georgia football

Saturday night, Kentucky tries to clinch bowl eligibility and win its fifth SEC game for the first time since 1977. Meanwhile, Georgia will try to snap a two-game losing streak and win its seventh straight game over the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Brent Musburger and the SEC Network crew has the telecast.
We'll be blogging live from CWS.
Georgia at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 7:30
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
Records: Kentucky is 5-3 overall, 4-2 in SEC; Georgia is 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC
TV: SEC Network with Brent Musburger, Jesse Palmer and Kaylee Hartung
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
