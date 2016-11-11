College basketball on television this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

College basketball is officially here.
Kentucky gets its regular season underway Friday night with a 7:00 tip against Stephen F. Austin. The SEC Network with Dave O’Brien, Doris Burke and Brookie Weisbrod have that telecast.
ESPN2 will be in town on Sunday for the Kentucky-Canisus game. That’s a 6 p.m. tip at Rupp Arena. O’Brein and LaPhonso Ellis will be on hand.
Here’s the full weekend schedule of college basketball games on television:
Friday, Nov. 11
▪ 6:30 - Vanderbilt vs. Marquette (CBS Sports)
▪ 6:30 - Lafayette at Villanova (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 7:00 - American at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Farleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 7:00 - Michigan State vs. Arizona (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - Oral Roberts at Baylor (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Stephen F. Austin at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Montana State at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - LaSalle at Temple (ESPN News)
▪ 7:00 - Georgia at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
▪ 9:00 - Bethune-Cookman at St. John’s (Fox Sports South)
▪ 9:00 - Indiana vs. Kansas (ESPN)
▪ 9:00 - North Carolina at Tulane (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Northwestern State at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Ohio State at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Pacific at UCLA (Pac-12)
▪ 9:00 - SE Missouri State at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - UMKC at Creighton (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 11:00 - San Diego at San Diego State (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - Army at Oregon (Pac-12)
▪ 11:00 - Harvard vs. Stanford (ESPN2)
Saturday, Nov. 12
▪ 12:00 - South Carolina Upstate at Georgetown (Fox Sports South)
▪ 5:30 - Grand Canyon at Duke (Fox Sports South)
▪ 7:30 - North Colorado at Butler (Fox Sports 2)
Sunday, Nov. 13
▪ 12:00 - IUPUI at Michigan (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Central Connecticut at Seton Hall (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 4:00 - Drexel at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 4:00 - Chattanooga at North Carolina (ESPN2)
▪ 5:00 - UT-San Antonio at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 6:00 - Canisus at Kentucky (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Holy Cross at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Duquense at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Yale at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Robert Morris at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:00 - Alabama A&M at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 8:00 - Sacramento State at Nebraska (Big 10)
▪ 9:00 - CS-Northridge at UCLA (Pac-12)
