November 11, 2016 4:12 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Stephen F. Austin basketball

By John Clay

Kentucky opens its 2016-17 college basketball season against Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be at Rupp Arena blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, insights, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter sign-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or use the regular log-in.

Stephen F. Austin at Kentucky

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Dave O’Brien, Doris Burke and Brooke Weisbrod

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

