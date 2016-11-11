Liveblog: Kentucky-Stephen F. Austin basketball

Kentucky opens its 2016-17 college basketball season against Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
We will be at Rupp Arena blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, insights, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter sign-in and your comments will appear automatically. Or use the regular log-in.
Stephen F. Austin at Kentucky
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Dave O’Brien, Doris Burke and Brooke Weisbrod
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
Comments