College football on television: Nov. 12

The SEC Network with Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic has the noon showdown between Kentucky and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Tennessee.
Louisville plays host to Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Cardinals are fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cardinals are currently No. 6.
CBS has an SEC doubleheader with Florida-South Carolina starting it off at noon.After its 27-24 win at Kentucky last week, Georgia plays host to Auburn in CBS’ 3:30 game with Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson.
Here is the list of college football games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Nov. 12
▪ 12:00 - Baylor at Oklahoma (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Cincinnati at UCF (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Kentucky at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Mississippi State at Alabama (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Northwestern at Purdue (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Penn State at Indiana (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Rutgers at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - SMU at East Carolina (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - South Carolina at Florida (CBS)
▪ 12:00 - Tulsa at Navy (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - West Virginia at Texas (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Army vs. Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 3:30 - Auburn at Georgia (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Illinois at Wisconsin (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Clemson (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Tulane at Houston (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - Stanford at Oregon (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Boise State at Hawaii (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - LSU at Arkansas (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - South Florida at Memphis (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Wake Forest at Louisville (ESPN2)
▪ 7:30 - Minnesota at Nebraska (Big 10)
▪ 7:30 - Ole Miss at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - USC at Washington (Fox)
▪ 8:00 - Michigan at Iowa (ABC)
▪ 9:00 - Oregon State at UCLA (Pac-12)
▪ 10:00 - Colorado at Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 10:15 - Colorado State at Air Force (ESPNU)
▪ 10:15 - New Mexico State at Utah State (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - California at Washington State (ESPN)
▪ 10:30 - San Diego State at Nevada (CBS Sports)
