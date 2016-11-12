Liveblog: Kentucky-Tennessee football

Kentucky hopes for its first win in Knoxville since 1984 when the Wildcats take on host Tennessee at Neyland Stadium at Neyland Stadium. The SEC Network has the noon kickoff.
We will be blogging live from Rocky Top. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in to have your comments appear automatically. Or use the regular log-in.
Kentucky at Tennessee
When: Saturday, 12 p.m.
Where: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville
TV: SEC Network with Tom Hart, Andre Ware and Cole Cubelic
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
