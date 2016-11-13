Sidelines with John Clay

November 13, 2016

The track meet that was Kentucky-Tennessee, plus more Big Blue Links

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Big Blue Links for Sunday:

▪ My column from Knoxville is about UK’s consistent futility at Neyland Stadium. Saturday was UK’s 16th straight loss to the Vols in Knoxville.

▪ Mark Story of the Herald-Leader writes that only at Kentucky can you rush for 443 yards and lose a football game.

▪ Mark’s Big Blue Review from Kentucky’s loss at Tennessee.

▪ Even in loss, Kentucky had some good runs, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.

▪ The Herald-Leader photo gallery from Kentucky’s loss in Knoxville.

▪ I list 10 crazy stats from the offensive showcase that was Kentucky-Tennessee.

▪ Tennessee wins track meet over UK, writes Mike Strange of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Tennessee’s defense wasn’t as bad as Kentucky’s defense, writes John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

▪ Vols are flawed, but they aren’t done, writes Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean.

▪ At least Tennessee’s offense is improving, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

▪ Being close to the goal line seemed like UK was far away, reports Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.

▪ Prolific run game not enough for Kentucky, reports Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal.

▪ Benny Snell’s lost fumble was a microcosom of UK’s trouble in the red zone, writes Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.

▪ Eric Crawford of WDRB offers eight takeaways from UK’s play in Knoxville.

▪ UK will have to wait for a winning SEC record, writes Keith Taylor of Kentucky Forward.

▪ Kentucky’s run game not enough to compete against true SEC opponents, writes Anthony Crawford of the Kentucky Kernel.

▪ Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs took advantage of battered UK defense, writes Chris Angolia of the Kernel.

▪ Louisville’s path to the playoff just got easier, reports Steve Jones of the Courier-Journal. The Cards rallied from a 12-3 halftime deficit to whip Wake Forest 44-12 as Clemson, Michigan and Washington all lost.

▪ Wild day in college football puts Louisville back in prime position, writes Rick Bozich of WDRB.

▪ Chris Leach of the Kentucky Kernel reports on Kentucky women’s win over Albany to go 2-0 on the young season.

▪ Kentucky’s women got off to a hot start and didn’t let up, reports Josh Sullivan of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Former Billy Donovan disciple leads Canisius against Kentucky on Sunday, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.

▪ Georgia knocks Auburn from playoff race with upset win, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.

▪ Georgia actually looks like a good team, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.

▪ Auburn’s offense takes blame for loss at Georgia, reports Michael Niziolek of the Montgomery Advertiser.

▪ Alabama’s defense buries Mississippi State, reports Terrin Waack of the Crimson White.

▪ Florida cruises to Senior Day win over South Carolina, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

▪ Ed Orgeron has changed the culture as LSU whips Arkansas, writes Scott Rabalais of The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

▪ Missouri gets its first SEC win with 26-17 victory over Vanderbilt, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.

▪ Ole Miss rallies to knock off Texas A&M in College Station, reports Parrish Alford of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC football standings

East

SEC

Overall

Florida

5-2

7-2

Tennessee

3-3

7-3

Georgia

4-4

6-4

Kentucky

4-4

5-5

South Carolina

3-5

5-5

Vanderbilt

1-5

4-6

Missouri

1-5

3-7

West

SEC

Overall

Alabama

7-0

10-0

Auburn

5-2

7-3

Texas A&M

4-3

7-3

LSU

4-3

6-3

Arkansas

2-4

6-3

Ole Miss

2-4

5-5

Miss State

2-4

4-6

