The track meet that was Kentucky-Tennessee, plus more Big Blue Links

▪ My column from Knoxville is about UK’s consistent futility at Neyland Stadium. Saturday was UK’s 16th straight loss to the Vols in Knoxville.
▪ Mark Story of the Herald-Leader writes that only at Kentucky can you rush for 443 yards and lose a football game.
▪ Mark’s Big Blue Review from Kentucky’s loss at Tennessee.
▪ Even in loss, Kentucky had some good runs, reports Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader.
▪ The Herald-Leader photo gallery from Kentucky’s loss in Knoxville.
▪ I list 10 crazy stats from the offensive showcase that was Kentucky-Tennessee.
▪ Tennessee wins track meet over UK, writes Mike Strange of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Tennessee’s defense wasn’t as bad as Kentucky’s defense, writes John Adams of the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
▪ Vols are flawed, but they aren’t done, writes Joe Rexrode of the Tennessean.
▪ At least Tennessee’s offense is improving, writes Mark Wiedmer of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
▪ Being close to the goal line seemed like UK was far away, reports Alex Forkner of the Cats Pause.
▪ Prolific run game not enough for Kentucky, reports Jon Hale of the Courier-Journal.
▪ Benny Snell’s lost fumble was a microcosom of UK’s trouble in the red zone, writes Derek Terry of Cats Illustrated.
▪ Eric Crawford of WDRB offers eight takeaways from UK’s play in Knoxville.
▪ UK will have to wait for a winning SEC record, writes Keith Taylor of Kentucky Forward.
▪ Kentucky’s run game not enough to compete against true SEC opponents, writes Anthony Crawford of the Kentucky Kernel.
▪ Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs took advantage of battered UK defense, writes Chris Angolia of the Kernel.
▪ Louisville’s path to the playoff just got easier, reports Steve Jones of the Courier-Journal. The Cards rallied from a 12-3 halftime deficit to whip Wake Forest 44-12 as Clemson, Michigan and Washington all lost.
▪ Wild day in college football puts Louisville back in prime position, writes Rick Bozich of WDRB.
▪ Chris Leach of the Kentucky Kernel reports on Kentucky women’s win over Albany to go 2-0 on the young season.
▪ Kentucky’s women got off to a hot start and didn’t let up, reports Josh Sullivan of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Former Billy Donovan disciple leads Canisius against Kentucky on Sunday, reports Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader.
▪ Georgia knocks Auburn from playoff race with upset win, reports Jason Butt of the Macon Telegraph.
▪ Georgia actually looks like a good team, writes Mark Bradley of the AJC.
▪ Auburn’s offense takes blame for loss at Georgia, reports Michael Niziolek of the Montgomery Advertiser.
▪ Alabama’s defense buries Mississippi State, reports Terrin Waack of the Crimson White.
▪ Florida cruises to Senior Day win over South Carolina, reports Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
▪ Ed Orgeron has changed the culture as LSU whips Arkansas, writes Scott Rabalais of The Advocate in Baton Rouge.
▪ Missouri gets its first SEC win with 26-17 victory over Vanderbilt, reports Tod Palmer of the Kansas City Star.
▪ Ole Miss rallies to knock off Texas A&M in College Station, reports Parrish Alford of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal.
SEC football standings
East
SEC
Overall
Florida
5-2
7-2
Tennessee
3-3
7-3
Georgia
4-4
6-4
Kentucky
4-4
5-5
South Carolina
3-5
5-5
Vanderbilt
1-5
4-6
Missouri
1-5
3-7
West
SEC
Overall
Alabama
7-0
10-0
Auburn
5-2
7-3
Texas A&M
4-3
7-3
LSU
4-3
6-3
Arkansas
2-4
6-3
Ole Miss
2-4
5-5
Miss State
2-4
4-6
