November 13, 2016 4:15 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Canisius basketball

By John Clay

After Friday’s opening win over Stephen F. Austin, Kentucky returns to the court Sunday night to take on Canisius at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena. ESPN2 has the telecast.

We will be blogging live. Join us with your comments, complaints, observations and questions. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-ins to have your comments post automatically. Or just use the usual log-in. All are welcome.

Canisius at Kentucky

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

TV: ESPN2 with Dave O’Brien and LaPhonso Ellis

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

