College football on television: Nov. 19

Mike Morgan and Kevin Weidl will be on the call Saturday as the SEC Network televises Kentucky’s quest for a sixth victory as the Cats play host to winless Austin Peay at Commonwealth Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.
A University of Florida graduate now based in Atlanta, Morgan has called college football games for ESPN since 2009. He was the voice of South Carolina baseball and basketball for 10 years in Columbia before moving to Atlanta.
Weidl is former quarterback at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2002-06) who is now an NFL draft and college football analyst for ESPN. The network’s Todd McShay, who was a friend of Weidl’s brother, enlisted Kevin to help scout the draft.
As for the marquee games, the pickings are a bit slim this weekend. In a twist, the SEC Network has the best conference game, the 1 p.m. Florida-LSU contest in Baton Rouge. That’s the game rescheduled and site changed from earlier this year when a hurricane postponed the game in Gainesville. CBS has Missouri at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m.
Over on Fox, Washington State travels to Colorado for a meeting of two 8-2 teams. Mike Leach’s team started 0-2 overall, but Washington State is now a perfect 7-0 in the Pac-12. Colorado is 6-1 in the conference.
At 7 p.m., ESPN has Clemson at Wake Forest. A Clemson victory clinches a division title for the Tigers and knocks Louisville out of the ACC title game. The Cards were shocked 36-10 at Houston on Thursday night. But how will Clemson respond to last week’s loss to Pittsburgh?
At 8 p.m., ABC has an important Big 12 battle when Oklahoma (8-2) travels to West Virginia (8-1). Oklahoma is 7-0 in the conference. West Virginia is 5-1.
At 10:30, USC is at UCLA. The Trojans, who upset Washington, are playing as well as nearly any team in the nation right now. USC is 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12. UCLA has suffered through a disappointing 4-6 season.
Here’s the complete list of college football games on television for Saturday:
Saturday, Nov. 12
▪ 12:00 - Iowa at Illinois (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas State at Baylor (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - UL-Lafayette at Georgia (SEC alternate)
▪ 12:00 - Maryland at Nebraska (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - Morgan State at Army (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Ohio State at Michigan State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Oklahoma State at TCU (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - UTSA at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Wisconsin at Purdue (ABC)
▪ 12:30 - Miami at North Carolina State (ACC/CW)
▪ 12:30 - Yale at Harvard (CNBC)
▪ 1:00 - Florida at LSU (SEC)
▪ 2:00 - Bethune Cookman vs. Florida A&M (ESPN Classic)
▪ 2:00 - Oregon at Utah (Pac-12)
▪ 3:00 - Duke at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)
▪ 3:30 - Buffalo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Florida State at Syracuse (ABC/ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Indiana at Michigan (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Northwestern at Minnesota (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - San Diego State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Texas at Kansas (ABC/ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Texas Tech at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 3:30 - Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 3:30 - Washington State at Colorado (Fox)
▪ 4:00 - Navy at East Carolina (ESPN News)
▪ 4:00 - Western Carolina at South Carolina (SEC alternate)
▪ 4:30 - Austin Peay at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 5:30 - Stanford at California (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Arkansas at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Chattanooga at Alabama (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Clemson at Wake Forest (ESPN)
▪ 7:00 - South Florida at SMU (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:30 - Alabama A&M at Auburn (SEC alternate)
▪ 7:30 - Arizona State at Washington (Fox)
▪ 8:00 - Oklahoma at West Virginia (ABC)
▪ 8:00 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 8:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Tulsa at UCF (ESPN News)
▪ 10:15 - New Mexico at Colorado State (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Air Force at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:30 - Arizona at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 10:30 - USC at UCLA (ESPN)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Comments