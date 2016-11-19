Sidelines with John Clay

November 19, 2016 10:29 PM

Ten notes on Kentucky’s sixth win of the football season

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Ten notes from Kentucky’s 49-13 win over Austin Peay:

1. Before the win, Kentucky was 0-9 in games in which it was trying to pick up its sixth win:

▪ 2014 - Lost 41-3 at LSU

▪ 2014 - Lost 45-31 to Mississippi State

▪ 2014 - Lost 20-10 at Missouri

▪ 2014 - Lost 63-31 to Georgia

▪ 2014 - Lost 50-16 at Tennessee

▪ 2014 - Lost 44-40 at Louisville

▪ 2015 - Lost 38-24 to Louisville

▪ 2016 - Lost 27-24 to Georgia

▪ 2016 - Lost 49-36 at Tennessee

2. Kentucky snapped a streak of 15 games in which it has lost at least one fumble. The Cats did throw an interception, the 19th straight game in which they have committed at least one turnover.

3. Austin Peay did rush for 257 yards on 53 carries. The Governors are the seventh team this season to rush for 200-or-more yards against Kentucky. A total of 113 of those Austin Peay rushing yards came in the first quarter.

4. Benny Snell has now rushed for 1,006 yards on the season, breaking the school freshman rushing record of 928 yards set by Moe Williams in 1993.

5. Boom Williams has now rushed for 1,072 yards on the season. Williams and Snell are the first Kentucky duo to go over 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

6. Snell tallied his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season. The freshman rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. That set the record for 100-yard games by a freshman back set by Chris Jones in 1979 and equaled by Moe Williams in 1993.

7. Snell has now equaled the number of 100-yard rushing games Boom Williams had in 2015. Snell needs one more to match Rafael Little, who had six 100-yard rushing games in 2007.

8. Snell averaged 10.9 yards per carry, the highest average by a UK back with at least 14 carries since Mark Higgs averaged 13.7 yards per attempt in a 35-6 win over Ole Miss in 1987.

9. As a team, Kentucky rushed for 281 yards. The Cats are now 19-1 in the last 20 games in which they rushed for 250-or-more yards. The one loss came last week at Tennessee when UK rushed for 443 yards but lost 49-36 to the Volunteers.

10. UK gained 410 yards on just 49 plays, an average of 8.37 yards per play. That's the highest average since the Cats averaged 9.23 yards per play in the 62-42 win over New Mexico State on Sept. 17. Kentucky gained 692 yards on 75 plays in that game.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

Kentucky football 2016

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Rec

SEC

9/3/16

Southern Miss

35

44

L

0-1

9/10/16

@Florida

7

45

L

0-2

0-1

9/17/16

New Mexico St

62

42

W

1-2

9/24/16

South Carolina

17

10

W

2-2

1-1

10/1/16

@Alabama

6

34

L

2-3

1-2

10/8/16

Vanderbilt

20

13

W

3-3

2-2

10/22/16

Mississippi St

40

38

W

4-3

3-2

10/29/16

@Missouri

35

21

W

5-3

4-2

11/5/16

Georgia

24

27

L

5-4

4-3

11/12/16

@Tennessee

36

49

L

5-5

4-4

11/19/16

Austin Peay

49

13

W

6-5

11/26/16

@Louisville

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

Boom Williams kept the faith that Cats would get bowl eligible

View more video

Sports Videos