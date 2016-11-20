College basketball on television: Nov. 20

First of all, there should be a rule: No Sunday college basketball games with 9 p.m. tipoffs. That’s too late for weekday games, much less Sunday night games. Kentucky-Duquense at 9:00 on a Sunday is further confirmation that television money rules college sports.
Now that we have that off our chest, Mike Morgan and Chris Spatola comprise the ESPNU crew for the Cats and Dukes. Morgan was already in town. He did the SEC Network play-by-play for UK football’s 49-13 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.
Spatola was a four-year starter (1999-2002) at West Point before serving five years in the Army. His is married to Duke coach’s Mike Krzyzewski’s youngest daughter, Jamie. In fact, Spatola spent four years on the Duke basketball staff before going into broadcasting. Here’s a story Jophn Feinstein wrote on Spatola for the Washington Post in 2006.
When new rankings come out @KentuckyMBB will be your new #1. Excited to see them in person tonight, 9pm ESPNU. https://t.co/vEEb55n0Uc— Chris Spatola (@Chris_Spatola) November 20, 2016
Speaking of Duke, ESPN has the Blue Devils playing Rhode Island at 1 p.m. in the finals of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff in Uncasville, Connecticut. Duke beat Penn State 78-68 on Saturday, but may have lost Chase Jeter to an ankle injury.
In one of the day’s more interesting matchups, No. 11 Xavier meets 3-0 Northern Iowa in the finals of the Tire Pros Invitational in Orlando at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. That proceeds the UK-Duquense game.
Here’s the complete list of college basketball games on television Sunday.
Sunday, Nov. 20
▪ 12:00 - Niagara at Rutgers (Big 10)
▪ 1:00 - Rhode Island vs. Duke (ESPN)
▪ 1:30 - Milwaukee at DePaul (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:00 - Davidson vs. Arizona State (ESPNU)
▪ 5:00 - Clemson vs. Oklahoma (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Colorado State at Stanford (Pac-12)
▪ 6:00 - St. Joseph’s vs. Ole Miss (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Xavier vs. Northern Iowa (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Wake Forest at Charleston (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - Northern Arizona at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 8:30 - North Carolina State vs. Creighton (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Duquense at Kentucky (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - Villanova vs. Central Florida (ESPN2)
▪ 10:00 - Long Beach State at UCLA (Pac-12)
