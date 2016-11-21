Maui Invitational highlights college basketball on television for Nov. 21

1:02 Duquesne impressed with Kentucky's speed Pause

1:34 John Calipari: Mychal Mulder has made big strides

0:34 Malik Monk: We're having fun

0:56 Benny Snell credits offensive line

0:49 Jojo Kemp: We created change here at UK

1:13 Boom Williams kept the faith that Cats would get bowl eligible

0:43 Stephen Johnson says he felt fine enough to play

3:14 Mark Stoops: It was an important win

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari