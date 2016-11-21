Maui Invitational highlights college basketball on television for Nov. 21

The Maui Invitational in Hawaii opens on Monday afternoon. This year’s field includes Connecticut, Georgetown, No. 5-ranked North Carolina, Oklahoma State, No. 4 Oregon, Tennessee, No. 9 Wisconsin and, of course, host Chaminade.
The CBE Hall of Fame Classic starts Monday night in Kansas City. George Washington meets Georgia in the first game. UAB takes on No. 7 Kansas in the second contest.
Here are the college basketball games on television for Monday.
Monday, Nov. 21
▪ 2:30 - Tennessee vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2)
▪ 4:30 - Georgetown vs. Oregon (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Saint Joseph’s vs. North Carolina State (CBS Sports)
▪ 6:00 - Illinois State at TCU (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 6:30 - St. Francis (BKN) at Providence (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Belmont at Florida (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - George Washington vs. Georgia (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Western Carolina vs. Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Notre Dame vs. Colorado (ESPN2)
▪ 8:30 - Norfolk State at Butler (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:30 - Ole Miss vs. Creighton (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:00 - Bucknell at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 9:00 - Oklahoma State vs. Connecticut (ESPNU)
▪ 9:30 - UAB at Kansas (ESPN2)
▪ 11:30 - North Carolina at Chaminade (ESPN2)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Comments