College basketball on television: Nov. 23

Dave Neal and Kyle Macy will be handling the play-by-play and color duties respectively on the SEC Network for Wednesday’s rare weekday afternoon clash between Kentucky and visiting Cleveland State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
Louisville opens play in the Battle 4 Atlantis at 9:30 p.m. against Old Dominion on AXSTV. Michigan State plays St. John’s at 7:30 p.m. in the first game on the cable network.
NEWS: Men's Basketball Set to Begin Play in the Battle for Atlantis Wednesday Night https://t.co/NZSGj4dFhR— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 22, 2016
After rolling over Oklahoma State 107-75 in the semifinals, No. 4 North Carolina meets No. 16 Wisconsin in the finals of the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Georgetown 73-57 in a semifinal game Tuesday.
Unbeaten Auburn plays No. 17 Purdue in the finals of the Cancun Challenge at 8:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. Auburn beat Texas Tech 67-65 to reach the finals.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television Wednesday:
Wednesday, Nov. 23
▪ 12:00 - Wichita State vs. LSU (ESPN2)
▪ 1:00 - Cleveland State at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 2:00 - Tennessee at Chaminade (ESPNU)
▪ 2:30 - VCU vs. Baylor (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - The Citadel at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 4:30 - Oregon vs. Connecticut (ESPN2)
▪ 5:00 - Michigan at South Carolina (ESPNU)
▪ 6:00 - Utah State vs. Texas Tech (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Colgate at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - William & Mary at Duke (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Charleston at Villanova (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 7:00 - Michigan State vs. St. John’s (AXSTV)
▪ 7:30 - Georgetown vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
▪ 8:30 - Purdue vs. Auburn (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:30 - Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (ESPN2)
▪ 9:30 - Old Dominion vs. Louisville (AXSTV)
▪ 11:00 - Buffalo at Alaska Anchorage (CBS Sports)
▪ 11:59 - Valparaiso vs. BYU (ESPN2)
▪ 1:30 - Oakland vs. Nevada (CBS Sports)
AP Top 25
- 1 Kentucky (42)
- 2 Villanova (21)
- 3 Indiana (2)
- 4 North Carolina
- 5 Kansas
- 6 Duke
- 7 Virginia
- 8 Arizona
- 9 Xavier
- 10 Louisville
- 11 Gonzaga
- 12 Creighton
- 13 Oregon
- 14 UCLA
- 15 Saint Mary’s
- 16 Wisconsin
- 17 Purdue
- 18 Syracuse
- 19 West Virginia
- 20 Baylor
- 21 Iowa State
- 22 Texas
- 23 Rhode Island
- 24 Michigan State
- 25 Michigan
- 25 Florida State
