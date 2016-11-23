Sidelines with John Clay

College basketball on television: Nov. 23

Dave Neal and Kyle Macy will be handling the play-by-play and color duties respectively on the SEC Network for Wednesday’s rare weekday afternoon clash between Kentucky and visiting Cleveland State. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Louisville opens play in the Battle 4 Atlantis at 9:30 p.m. against Old Dominion on AXSTV. Michigan State plays St. John’s at 7:30 p.m. in the first game on the cable network.

After rolling over Oklahoma State 107-75 in the semifinals, No. 4 North Carolina meets No. 16 Wisconsin in the finals of the Maui Invitational at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Wisconsin beat Georgetown 73-57 in a semifinal game Tuesday.

Unbeaten Auburn plays No. 17 Purdue in the finals of the Cancun Challenge at 8:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. Auburn beat Texas Tech 67-65 to reach the finals.

Here is the list of college basketball games on television Wednesday:

Wednesday, Nov. 23

▪ 12:00 - Wichita State vs. LSU (ESPN2)

▪ 1:00 - Cleveland State at Kentucky (SEC)

▪ 2:00 - Tennessee at Chaminade (ESPNU)

▪ 2:30 - VCU vs. Baylor (ESPN2)

▪ 4:00 - The Citadel at Arizona State (Pac-12)

▪ 4:30 - Oregon vs. Connecticut (ESPN2)

▪ 5:00 - Michigan at South Carolina (ESPNU)

▪ 6:00 - Utah State vs. Texas Tech (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - Colgate at Penn State (Big 10)

▪ 7:00 - William & Mary at Duke (ESPNU)

▪ 7:00 - Charleston at Villanova (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 7:00 - Michigan State vs. St. John’s (AXSTV)

▪ 7:30 - Georgetown vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

▪ 8:30 - Purdue vs. Auburn (CBS Sports)

▪ 9:30 - Wisconsin vs. North Carolina (ESPN2)

▪ 9:30 - Old Dominion vs. Louisville (AXSTV)

▪ 11:00 - Buffalo at Alaska Anchorage (CBS Sports)

▪ 11:59 - Valparaiso vs. BYU (ESPN2)

▪ 1:30 - Oakland vs. Nevada (CBS Sports)

