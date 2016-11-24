College basketball on television: Nov. 24

Happy Thanksgiving!
After edging Old Dominion in overtime on Wednesday night, Lousiville plays Wichita State in a semifinal game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
Late tonight, after the day’s festivities are through, you can scout future UK opponent UCLA, as the Bruins take on Portland at 11 p.m. on ESPN2.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television this Thanksgiving day.
Thursday, Nov. 24
▪ 12:00 - Baylor vs. Michigan State (ESPN)
▪ 12:30 - Temple vs. Florida State (ESPNU)
▪ 12:30 - Indiana State vs. Iowa State (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Louisville vs. Wichita State (ESPN)
▪ 2:30 - Illinois vs. West Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 2:30 - Stanford vs. Miami (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Montana at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 4:30 - New Mexico vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN)
▪ 6:30 - Gonzaga vs. Quinnipiac (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - St. John’s vs. VCU (AXSTV)
▪ 8:00 - Butler vs. Vanderbilt (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 8:30 - Seton Hall vs. Florida (ESPN2)
▪ 8:30 - Dayton vs. Nebraska (ESPNU_
▪ 9:30 - Drake vs. Iona (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:30 - LSU vs. Old Dominion (AXSTV)
▪ 10:30 - Santa Clara vs. Arizona (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 11:00 - Portland vs. UCLA (ESPN2)
Top 25 results from Wednesday
- No. 1 Kentucky beat Cleveland State 101-70
- No. 2 Villanova beat Charleston 63-47
- No. 4 North Carolina beat No. 16 Wisconsin 71-56
- No. 6 Duke beat William & Mary 88-67
- No. 10 Louisville beat Old Dominion 68-62 in OT
- No. 13 Oregon beat Connecticut 79-69
- No. 17 Purdue beat Auburn 96-71
- No. 20 Baylor beat VCU 71-63
- No. 24 Michigan State beat St. John’s 73-62
- No. 25 Michigan lost to South Carolina 61-46
