John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

It’s the annual Governor’s Cup game on Saturday when Kentucky travels to Louisville for a 12 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.
I talked with Rick Bozich of WDRB-TV in Louisville and Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader to preview this year’s clash between the Cats and Cards.
Kentucky at Louisville
When: Saturday, 12 p.m.
Where: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville
Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 9-2
TV: SEC Network with Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
