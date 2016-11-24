Sidelines with John Clay

November 24, 2016

John Clay podcast: Kentucky-Louisville football preview

John Clay

It’s the annual Governor’s Cup game on Saturday when Kentucky travels to Louisville for a 12 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.

I talked with Rick Bozich of WDRB-TV in Louisville and Jennifer Smith of the Herald-Leader to preview this year’s clash between the Cats and Cards.

Kentucky at Louisville

When: Saturday, 12 p.m.

Where: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville

Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 9-2

TV: SEC Network with Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

