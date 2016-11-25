College basketball on television: Nov. 25

Former UK great Antoine Walker will provide the color commentary alongside Daymeon Fishback, with Dave Baker on the play-by-play call for the SEC Network as Kentucky plays host to Tennessee-Martin at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Walker was a key player on UK’s 1996 national title team. The No. 6 overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 1996, Walker played in the NBA until 2008. He was a member of the 2006 Miami Heat NBA title team. His career was plagued by financial troubles.
Courtside with BIG man @WalkerAntoine8 before @nyknicks #knicks vs @trailblazers #RipCity via @NextVR app, also ft @JulianneViani! pic.twitter.com/EKMmSTr9Sm— Jonathan Yardley (@jtyardley) November 23, 2016
ESPN announced earlier this month it had hired Walker as an in-studio and game analyst. He joined SEC Network color commentators Dane Bradshaw, Barry Booker, Tony Delk, Daymeon Fishback, Kyle Macy and Jon Sunvold.
Meanwhile, Louisville used excellent defense to beat Wichita State 62-52 in Thursday’s semifinal round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Cards play Baylor in the tournament finals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ESPN has the telecast. Baylor handled Michigan State 73-58 on Thursday.
Under Rick Pitino Louisville is 47-2 in first-time meetings with teams, including 18-0 since 2010-11. UofL-Baylor is a first-time matchup.— Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) November 25, 2016
KeVaughn Allen scored 21 points and Canyon Barry added 20 as Florida beat Seton Hall 81-76 in the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Thursday. The Gators play Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in a tournament semifinal. ESPNU has that telecast.
Florida has given up 23 points off turnovers in two of last three games, yet still 5-0. Must clean that up No. 11 Gonzaga on Friday.— Kevin Brockway (@gatorhoops) November 25, 2016
After pulling away in the second half to beat Portland 99-77, UCLA faces Nebraska in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy at 11:59 p.m. on ESPN2. Kentucky plays host to the Bruins on Dec. 3.
Here is the list of college basketball games on television Friday:
Friday, Nov. 25
▪ 11:00 - Iowa State vs. Miami (ESPN2)
▪ 12:30 - Florida State vs. Illinois (ESPNU)
▪ 1:00 - Wichita State vs. Michigan State (ESPN2)
▪ 3:00 - CS-Northridge vs. New Mexico (ESPNU)
▪ 3:00 - Temple vs. West Virginia (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Louisville vs. Baylor (ESPN)
▪ 5:00 - Texas A&M vs. Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
▪ 7:00 - Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky (SEC)
▪ 7:00 - Virginia vs. Iowa (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Marshall at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - SMU at USC (Pac-12)
▪ 7:30 - Quinnipiac vs. Seton Hall (ESPNU)
▪ 9:00 - UC-Riverside at Utah (Pac-12)
▪ 9:30 - Providence vs. Memphis (CBS Sports)
▪ 9:30 - Gonzaga vs. Florida (ESPNU)
▪ 11:00 - Wyoming at California (Pac-12)
▪ 11:59 - Nebraska vs. UCLA (ESPN2)
▪ 11:59 - Iona vs. Weber State (CBS Sports)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
How AP Top 25 fared Thursday
- No. 8 Arizona beat Santa Clara 69-61
- No. 10 Louisville beat Wichita State 62-52
- No. 11 Gonzaga beat Quinnipiac 82-62
- No. 14 UCLA beat Portland 99-77
- No. 19 West Virginia beat Illinois 89-57
- No. 20 Baylor beat No. 24 Michigan State 73-58
- No. 21 Iowa State beat Indiana State 73-71
- No. 25 Florida State lost to Temple 89-86
Ken Pomeroy Top 20
- 1. Duke
- 2. North Carolina
- 3. Villanova
- 4. Kentucky
- 5. Virginia
- 6. Kansas
- 7. Louisville
- 8. Syracuse
- 9. Wisconsin
- 10. West Virginia
- 11. Purdue
- 12. Florida
- 13. Oregon
- 14. Baylor
- 15. Miami
- 16. Saint Mary’s
- 17. Xavier
- 18. Indiana
- 19. Wichita State
- 20. Butler
- 21. Arizona
- 22. Gonzaga
- 23. UCLA
- 24. Creighton
- 25. Michigan
Source: kenpom.com
Comments