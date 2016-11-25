Sidelines with John Clay

November 25, 2016 3:17 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Tennessee-Martin basketball

By John Clay

Off to a 5-0 start, Kentucky meets a veteran Tennessee-Martin team that’s on a five-game winning streak of its own on Friday night at 7:00 at Rupp Arena. The SEC Network has the telecast.

We will be blogging live from courtside at Rupp Arena. Join us with your comments, questions, observations, complaints, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins and your comments will appear automatically. Or use the regular comments box.

Tennessee-Martin at Kentucky

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington

Records: Kentucky 5-0; Tennessee-Martin 5-1

TV: SEC Network with Dave Baker, Antoine Walker and Daymeon Fishback

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

