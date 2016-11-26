College football on television: Nov. 26

Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch comprise the ESPN crew that will be at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on Saturday to bring you the noon kickoff between Kentucky and Louisville.
ABC has probably the biggest game of the day when Ohio State plays host to Michigan at noon. Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Alabama. Michigan is No. 3.
CBS has the annual Iron Bowl clash between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and arch-rival Auburn. Alabama is 11-0 and Auburn 8-3 heading into the 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Tuscaloosa.
At 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 4 Clemson plays host to South Carolina in another important rivalry game. South Carolina is just 6-5 but has played well over the last month. Clemson is 10-1.
At 8 p.m. on ABC, No. 14 Florida State plays host to No. 15 Florida. FSU is 8-3. Florida is 8-2 and will play Alabama in the SEC Championship game next Saturday in Atlanta.
Here is the full list of college football games on television Saturday:
Saturday, Nov. 26
▪ 12:00 - Georgia Tech at Georgia (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Illinois at Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas at Kansas State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - Michigan at Ohio State (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Purdue at Indiana (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Rutgers at Maryland (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - UCF at South Florida (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Virginia at Virginia Tech (ESPN2)
▪ 12:30 - Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC/CW-Lexington)
▪ 3:30 - Auburn at Alabama (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Duke at Miami (ESPN2)
▪ 3:30 - Michigan State at Penn State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Minnesota at Wisconsin (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Mississippi State at Ole Miss (SEC)
▪ 3:30 - Navy at SMU (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Notre Dame at USC (ABC)
▪ 3:30 - San Jose State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - West Virginia at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 4:00 - Oregon at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Tulane at Connecticut (ESPN News)
▪ 5:00 - Grambling vs. Southern (NBC Sports)
▪ 7:00 - UCLA at Claifornia (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Western Kentucky at Marshall (ESPNU)
▪ 7:30 - East Carolina at Temple (ESPN News)
▪ 7:30 - South Carolina at Clemson (ESPN)
▪ 7:30 - Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Utah at Colorado (Fox)
▪ 8:00 - Rice at Stanford (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Florida at Florida State (ABC)
▪ 9:00 - Colorado State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:15 - Utah State at BYU (ESPNU)
▪ 10:15 - Wyoming at New Mexico (ESPN2)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Kentucky at Louisville
When: Saturday, 12 p.m.
Where: Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville
Records: Kentucky 6-5; Louisville 9-2
TV: ESPN with Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Comments