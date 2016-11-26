Liveblog: Kentucky-Louisville football

Kentucky and Louisville meet in the annual Governor’s Cup game, this year from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is noon. ESPN will be telecast the action.
We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, pleasantries and rants. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments are posted faster than Lamar Jackson reaches the secondary. Or just use the normal comments box.
Kentucky-Louisville football series
Date
Opponent
UK
UofL
Dec
9/3/94
Lexington
20
14
W
9/2/95
Lexington
10
13
L
8/31/96
Lexington
14
38
L
8/31/97
Lexington
38
24
W
9/5/98
Louisville
68
34
W
9/4/99
Lexington
28
56
L
9/2/00
Louisville
34
40
L*
9/1/01
Lexington
10
36
L
9/1/02
Louisville
22
17
W
8/31/03
Lexington
24
40
L
9/5/04
Louisville
0
28
L
9/4/05
Lexington
24
31
L
9/3/06
Louisville
28
59
L
9/15/07
Lexington
40
34
W
8/31/08
Louisville
27
2
W
9/19/09
Lexington
31
27
W
9/4/10
Louisville
23
16
W
9/17/11
Lexington
17
24
L
9/2/12
Louisville
14
32
L
9/14/13
Lexington
13
27
L
11/29/14
Louisville
40
44
L
11/28/15
Lexington
24
38
L
Coaches records in UK-U of L series
Kentucky
- Bill Curry 1-2
- Hal Mumme 2-2
- Guy Morriss 1-1
- Rich Brooks 3-4
- Joker Phillips 1-2
- Mark Stoops 0-3
Louisville
- Ron Cooper 2-2
- John L. Smith 3-2
- Bobby Petrino 6-0
- Steve Kragthorpe 0-3
- Charlie Strong 3-1
