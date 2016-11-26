Liveblog: Kentucky-Louisville football

Sidelines with John Clay

Kentucky and Louisville meet in the annual Governor’s Cup game, this year from Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is noon. ESPN will be telecast the action.

We will be there blogging live. Join us with your comments, questions, pleasantries and rants. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-in and your comments are posted faster than Lamar Jackson reaches the secondary. Or just use the normal comments box.

Kentucky-Louisville football series

Date

Opponent

UK

UofL

Dec

9/3/94

Lexington

20

14

W

9/2/95

Lexington

10

13

L

8/31/96

Lexington

14

38

L

8/31/97

Lexington

38

24

W

9/5/98

Louisville

68

34

W

9/4/99

Lexington

28

56

L

9/2/00

Louisville

34

40

L*

9/1/01

Lexington

10

36

L

9/1/02

Louisville

22

17

W

8/31/03

Lexington

24

40

L

9/5/04

Louisville

0

28

L

9/4/05

Lexington

24

31

L

9/3/06

Louisville

28

59

L

9/15/07

Lexington

40

34

W

8/31/08

Louisville

27

2

W

9/19/09

Lexington

31

27

W

9/4/10

Louisville

23

16

W

9/17/11

Lexington

17

24

L

9/2/12

Louisville

14

32

L

9/14/13

Lexington

13

27

L

11/29/14

Louisville

40

44

L

11/28/15

Lexington

24

38

L

Coaches records in UK-U of L series

Kentucky

  • Bill Curry 1-2
  • Hal Mumme 2-2
  • Guy Morriss 1-1
  • Rich Brooks 3-4
  • Joker Phillips 1-2
  • Mark Stoops 0-3

Louisville

  • Ron Cooper 2-2
  • John L. Smith 3-2
  • Bobby Petrino 6-0
  • Steve Kragthorpe 0-3
  • Charlie Strong 3-1

