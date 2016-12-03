College basketball on television this weekend (Dec. 3-4)

Center stage, Rupp Arena, indoor offensive fireworks figure to be the order of the day as No. 1 Kentucky and No. 11 UCLA hook up for what everyone expects will be a points parade. Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and CBS will be trying to keep up with the action.
To me the key for @UCLAMBB @KentuckyMBB is for Cats to make @ZO2_ a scorer and defensive transition run to your man not the paint.— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) December 3, 2016
That’s the premiere college basketball track meet, er game, of the weekend, but there are some other good matchups.
At 2 p.m. on ESPNU, No. 25 West Virginia is at No. 6 Virginia, who trailed Ohio State by 12 at the half on Wednesday but rallied to beat the visiting Buckeyes 63-61. Virginia’s defense forced three turnovers on Ohio State’s final six possessions to pull out the win.
At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Stanford visits No. 4 Kansas. Stanford is 6-2 and coached by former Kansas guard Jerod Haase, who came to the Cardinal from UAB. Stanford has lost to Miami and St. Mary’s. Kansas lost to Indiana in overtime in its opener.
Probably not many better defenders than @KUHoops' Josh Jackson right now. He's engaged on most plays, competitive & has great BB instincts.— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) December 2, 2016
At 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, No. 7 Xavier meets No. 9 Baylor. Both teams are 7-0. Baylor climbed all the way back from a 22-point first half deficit to stun Louisville 66-63 in the finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis last week.
Then at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 8 Gonzaga plays No. 16 Arizona in the Staples Center in Las Vegas. Gonzaga is 7-0. Arizona is 6-1. Butler has been the only team to beat the Wildcats, winning 69-65 over Sean Miller’s club.
Here’s the list of college basketball games on television for Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday, Dec. 3
▪ 12:00 - Wake Forest at Richmond (ESPNU)
▪ 12:30 - UCLA at Kentucky (CBS)
▪ 1:00 - Oklahoma at Wisconsin (Big 10)
▪ 1:00 - Saint Joseph’s at Villanova (CBS Sports)
▪ 2:00 - West Virginia at Virginia (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Winthrop at Dayton (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 3:00 - Illinois at VCU (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - Stanford at Kansas (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Xavier at Baylor (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Alcorn State at California (Pac-12)
▪ 4:00 - Central Arkansas at Butler (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 4:30 - Oral Roberts at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 4:30 - Rhode Island at Providence (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 5:00 - Boston University at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South)
▪ 5:00 - Wichita State at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
▪ 5:30 - Maine at Duke (ESPN2)
▪ 5:30 - Gonzaga vs. Arizona (ESPN)
▪ 6:00 - Savannah State at Oregon (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - DePaul at Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - BYU at USC (ESPNU)
▪ 8:00 - UNLV at Arizona State (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - Akron at Creighton (Fox Sports 2)
▪ 9:00 - Oklahoma State at Maryland (Big 10)
Sunday, Dec. 4
▪ 1:30 - Elon at Geogetown (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:00 - Marquette at Georgia (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - Radford at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
▪ 4:00 - SE Missouri State at Indiana (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Florida State at George Washington (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Bowling Green at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv
Sagarin college basketball ratings
- 1. Virginia
- 2. Kentucky
- 3. North Carolina
- 4. Duke
- 5. Villanova
- 6. Kansas
- 7. West Virginia
- 8. Louisville
- 9. Gonzaga
- 10. Baylor
- 11. UCLA
- 12. Indiana
- 13. Wichita State
- 14. Iowa State
- 15. Florida
- 16. Wisconsin
- 17. Xavier
- 18. Purdue
- 19. Notre Dame
- 20. Butler
Source: Sagarin computer ratings
Comments