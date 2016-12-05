Sidelines with John Clay

ESPN to air “30 for 30” on John Calipari in April

By John Clay

Richard Deitsch of SI.com reports that ESPN will air a 30 for 30 documentary on Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on April 13, 2017.

According to Deitsch, producer Jonathan Hock said Calipari was “the most complicated subject he has ever dealt with for a project.”

Hock is an Emmy Award-winner who produced several 30 for 30s including “The Best That Never Was,” “Unguarded, “Survive and Advance” and “Miracles and Men.”

ESPN said last spring it was producing a show on Calipari.

