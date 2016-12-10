College basketball on TV for Dec. 10

With college football on respite -- except for Army-Navy game and FCS playoffs -- until bowl season starts, college basketball has center stage on television this Saturday.
Louisville is in action at 2 p.m. on Fox Sports South against a 4-4 Texas Southern team at the Yum Center.
Defending national champ and top-ranked Villanova plays unbeaten Notre Dame at noon in Newark, New Jersey. CBS has the broadcast. Notre Dame is ranked 23rd.
SEC member Missouri faces a tough task at noon in Columbia when No. 20 Arizona invades. Mizzou is 4-1 at home and 5-3 overall but probably not ready to contend with Sean Miller’s club. ESPN2 has the broadcast.
At 2 p.m., No. 17 Wisconsin travels to Marquette on Fox Sports 1. Marquette is coming off an 89-79 win at Georgia and an 84-81 victory over Fresno State.
No. 3 Kansas plays host to former Big 12 rival Nebraska in a 3:15 p.m. game on ESPN. Since dropping its opener in overtime to Indiana, Kansas has won eight straight. The Jayhawks will be without junior forward Carlton Bragg, who was suspended after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
At 4 p.m. on the Big 10 Network, No. 9 Indiana plays host to Houston Baptist. Indiana is a 26.5 point favorite.
At 4:30 p.m., No. 22 Cincinnati visits Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to play No. 16 Butler. The host Bulldogs had won eight straight before losing 72-71 at Indiana State this week.
No. 5 Duke plays at UNLV at 5:15 p.m. The Blue Devils beat Florida on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic. ESPN has Saturday’s game between Coach K and the Runnin’ Rebels.
At 5:30. Fox telecasts No. 13 Xavier playing host to Utah at the Cintas Center. Utah is 6-1. Xavier is 7-2.
At 8 p.m., No. 2 UCLA, which beat Kentucky 97-92 last Saturday, plays host to Michigan at Pauley Pavilion. Michigan is 7-2 with losses to South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Here is the full list of Saturday games on television:
Saturday, Dec. 10
▪ 11:30 - Temple vs. DePaul (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Arizona at Missouri (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Saint Peter's at Maryland (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Villanova vs. Notre Dame (CBS)
▪ 12:00 - Massachusetts at Providence (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Boston University at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
▪ 1:30 - Rhode Island at Houston (ESPNU)
▪ 2:00 - East Tennessee State at Dayton (Fox Sports Ohio)
▪ 2:00 - Wisconsin at Marquette (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 2:00 - Tennessee Tech at Michigan State (Big 10)
▪ 2:00 - LaSalle at Georgetown (ESPN2)
▪ 2:00 - Texas Southern at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
▪ 2:30 - Penn State at Pittsburgh (CBS Sports)
▪ 4:00 - Houston Baptist at Indiana (Big 10)
▪ 4:00 - Wichita State at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
▪ 4:00 - Tennessee State at North Carolina State (Fox Sports South)
▪ 4:30 - Cincinnati at Butler (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 5:00 - Oklahoma State at Tulsa (CBS Sports)
▪ 5:15 - Duke at UNLV (ESPN)
▪ 5:30 - Utah at Xavier (Fox)
▪ 5:30 - North Florida at Arkansas (SEC)
▪ 6:00 - Long Beach State at Texas (ESPN2)
▪ 6:00 - Connecticut at Ohio State (Big 10)
▪ 7:00 - Arizona State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
▪ 8:00 - Michigan at UCLA (ESPN2)
▪ 8:00 - South Carolina State at Texas A&M (SEC)
▪ 10:00 - Colorado at BYU (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - UC Davis at California (Pac 12)
